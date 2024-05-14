Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were little changed Tuesday as traders sought clarity on future policy actions from the Federal Reserve after the April producer price index rose more than expected.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average And S&P500 both hovered almost flat, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.2%.

The producer price index for April came in above estimates, dampening expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting rates later this year as inflation weakens. The PPI gained 0.5% compared to April, higher than the 0.3% expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

Bond yields rose after the first inflation reading, while stocks fell. Market movements were contained as March wholesale prices were revised down to show a 0.1% decline, easing some of the inflationary concerns. Traders may also be wary of overreacting to the report ahead of the more widely followed Consumer Price Index, which is due out on Wednesday.

Still, it's clear at this point that some investors may not have fully priced in the possibility that inflation will persist at these higher levels, according to Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.

“The market is a little complacent, they've gotten used to Powell's conciliatory rhetoric,” she said. “In our view, the more this market continues to ignore what is happening in the inflation category, the more we may see a significant decline at some point.”

Traders also reacted to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said on Tuesday that the US central bank will need to be patient in the face of higher-than-expected inflation.

The Dow Jones has just experienced its first losing session in nine years, ending its longest winning streak since December. The S&P 500 also fell slightly, while the Nasdaq rose slightly. A report from the New York Federal Reserve showed that consumers' expectations for short- and long-term inflation rose in April, putting pressure on stocks.

Actions of Stoppage of play rose 63%, extending their rally from Monday, where they gained 74%.