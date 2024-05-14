DEWALT to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange and Honor New York City's Traders on its 100th Anniversary





DEWALT to thank more than 1,000 construction workers at one of the world's largest construction sites New York City with breakfast and coffee to energize them for the day

DEWALT will deliver a total of $100,000 in tool donations to local training centers, including the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center (CTC) and the UA Local No. 1 Plumbers and Gasfitters Training Center

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito and former NFL quarterback and WFAN host Boomer Esiason join DEWALT for today's celebration NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) President and CEO Donald Allan, Jr. will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today in honor of the 100th anniversary of DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in complete solutions for construction sites. As part of this celebration, DEWALT will honor current and future customers New York City artisans throughout the day. “Since 1924, DEWALT has stood for Raymond DeWalt legacy of providing jobsite solutions to industry professionals while supporting the next generation of skilled workers,” Allan said. “It is an honor to celebrate DEWALT’s 100th anniversary.th anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange, not only to recognize the rich heritage of the brand, but also to recognize the exceptional contributions of artisans around the world. United States. Today, we are proud to share this important milestone with the artisans of New York City and express our unwavering appreciation for the work they do to build, maintain, improve and advance the city. DEWALT offers a day of thanks

Today, a head-turning custom DEWALT truck will be rolling through town, designed to replicate the brand's quintessential yellow toolbox, making several stops today to personally thank New York City trade professionals. This morning's first stop will be downtown at one of the city's largest construction sites, where more than 1,000 tradespeople will have the opportunity to enjoy coffee, breakfast and DEWALT equipment, and meet the quarterback of the New York Giants. Tommy DeVito. Continuing the day of gratitude, DEWALT will team up with former NFL quarterback and popular sports radio host Boomer Esiason to offer a total of $100,000 free tools to exchange apprentices throughout New York City. Esiason will join DEWALT at the New York City District Council's Carpenter Training Center (CTC), where he will help unload equipment to equip the school with DEWALT's latest tools and technology. DEWALT will also provide tools for use by apprentices at the UA Local #1 Plumber and Gasfitter Training Center. “Today, we celebrate our history by standing in solidarity with the professionals who have fueled DEWALT’s purpose since day one and renew our commitment to continually remaining at the forefront of jobsite innovation,” said declared Chris Nelson, chief operating officer at Stanley Black & Decker. “For the world’s most demanding professionals, the best is yet to come at DEWALT.” Develop professions: applications are now open

Today, DEWALT opened applications for its 2024 program Develop the trades grant programwhich is part of its $30 million five-year commitment to supporting organizations that qualify, retrain and upskill tradespeople. Additionally, DEWALT will begin accepting applicants in September for its annual DEWALT Trades Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers in the trades. For more information on DEWALT's 100th anniversary as well as grant and scholarship opportunities, please visit: dewalt.com/growthetrades. To follow today's celebrations in New York Cityvisit DEWALT social media Facebook, InstagramAnd LinkedIn. About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is celebrating 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with complete jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and future technologies. DEWALT Products. GUARANTEED RESISTANCE. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, InstagramAnd LinkedIn. About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in the tools and outdoors industry, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse, high-performing employees produce innovative user-inspired power tools, hand tools, storage systems, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products final, as well as technical fixings to support builders, craftsmen and DIY enthusiasts around the world. The company's portfolio of trusted, world-class brands includes DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and Cub Cadet. To learn more, visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. SOURCE DEWALT

