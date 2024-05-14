Erik Theden appointed chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision





The supervisory body of the Basel Committee appoints Erik Theden, governor of the Sveriges Riksbank, chairman of the Basel Committee.

Mr. Theden succeeds Pablo Hernández de Cos, who chaired the commission since March 2019.

Mr. Theden's term begins on June 11, 2024 for three years, renewable once. The Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Banking Supervision (GHOS), the supervisory body of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, has appointed Erik Theden, Governor of the Bank of Sweden, as the new Chairman of the Committee of Basel on banking supervision. Mr. Theden's term will begin on June 11, 2024. He succeeds Pablo Hernández de Cos, Governor of the Bank of Spain, who has chaired the Committee since March 2019. GHOS thanks Pablo Hernández de Cos for his inspired chairmanship of the Basel Committee over the past five years. The Committee's rapid and effective responses to the series of shocks that have affected the financial system in recent years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical developments and last year's banking turmoil, are a testament to the exceptional leadership of Pablo. Under Pablo's leadership, the Committee also conducted a strategic review, ensuring that it is in a strong position to anticipate emerging risks and vulnerabilities in the banking system and to strengthen supervision. GHOS welcomes Erik as its new president and looks forward to working with him and the committee to build on its successes. Tiff Macklem, President of GHOS and Governor of the Bank of Canada It has been a true privilege and honor to chair the Basel Committee for the past five years. The Committee has achieved a wide range of achievements during this period, which are in large part due to the continued willingness of our members to work cooperatively to improve global financial stability. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to the BCBS Secretariat for their excellent support. Pablo Hernandez de Cos I look forward to building on Pablo's successes, for which I am very grateful. As the global standard-setter for banking regulation and supervision, it is important that the Committee continues to fulfill its mandate to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks around the world with the aim of improving financial stability. Erik Théden As provided for in the Committee's Charter, the president is appointed for a three-year term, renewable once. Note to editors: The Basel Committee is the leading global standard-setter for prudential regulation of banks and provides a forum for cooperation on banking supervision issues. Its mandate is to strengthen the regulation, supervision and practices of banks around the world with the aim of improving financial stability. The Committee reports to the Group of Central Bank Governors and Supervisory Heads and seeks its approval for major decisions. The Committee has no formal supranational authority and its decisions have no legal force. The Committee instead relies on the commitments of its members to carry out its mandate. The Group of Central Bank Governors and Chief Supervisors is chaired by Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada. More information about the Basel Committee is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bis.org/press/p240513.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos