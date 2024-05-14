31st Anniversary of the listing of Natuzzi on the New York Stock Exchange. New data on brand strength in US and China revealed

May 13th This is the anniversary of Natuzzi's listing on the New York Stock Exchange, with a 31-year uninterrupted presence on the largest stock market.

Since the Company's IPO in 1993, the world has experienced profound changes, which have led Natuzzi to evolve from a manufacturer focused on the entry level to a globally recognized brand, legitimized in the mid and high end. range. segments, whose collections are distributed in qualified stores and galleries in collaboration with strategic partners worldwide.

The Natuzzi brand now enjoys significant awareness and recognition globally, particularly in markets such as the United States and China, which are critical for future growth. A recent survey, published in April 2024 by an independent market research company and covering more than 3,000 consumers, reaffirmed the strength of the Natuzzi brand in these regions:

WE : Natuzzi is 6 years old th brand in terms of spontaneous awareness among all furniture brands (national and international). Natuzzi is the 1 st brand among European brands, with awareness 3 times higher than that of the high-end European brand that succeeds it.

: Natuzzi is 6 years old brand in terms of spontaneous awareness among all furniture brands (national and international). Natuzzi is the 1 brand among European brands, with awareness 3 times higher than that of the high-end European brand that succeeds it. China: Natuzzi is 5 years old th brand in terms of spontaneous awareness among all furniture brands (national and international). Natuzzi is the 1 st brand among European brands, with awareness 30% higher than that of the high-end European brand that succeeds it.

The strength of the Natuzzi brand in key geographies for future development, the global network of stores and galleries, the recently developed retail and commercial capabilities and the enduring trust of dealers and end customers who have relied on Natuzzi for decades, are the key pillars. on which the Company intends to build its future growth.

About Natuzzi SpA



Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi SpA is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of designer and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 678 mono-brand stores and more than 600 galleries as of December 31, 2023, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embody the best spirit of Italian design and the unique artisanal details of Made in Italy, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi SpA is certified ISO 9001 and 14001 (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 (Safety in the workplace) and FSC. Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

