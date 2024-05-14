Nasdaq closes at record high as stock rally resumes





Top line It turns out April showers brought May flowers to the stock market, as major indexes shook off April's selloff and continued their upward trajectory Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at its highest price ever. Stocks reversed their April slide. Getty Images Highlights The Nasdaq's 0.8% rise on Tuesday propelled it to an all-time high of 16,511, surpassing the previous April 11 record of 16,442. The benchmark S&P 500 (up 0.5% Tuesday) and the more narrowly focused Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 0.4%, or 140 points) closed just below their highs of respective closing dates set for March 28. All three major indexes are up sharply in May, with the Nasdaq gaining 5.4%, the Dow Jones up 4.6% and the S&P up 4.2%. Technology companies, weighted by market capitalization of the Nasdaq and S&P, once again led the May rally, as each of the West Coast's six trillion dollars rose at least 5% through now this month, led by Apple shares up 10%; Gains of around 7% for the Dow's two most weighted stocks, UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs, spurred the Dow's rally. Key context April was the worst month for the Dow since September 2022 and for the S&P and Nasdaq the worst month since September 2023. This selloff came amid concerns about the effects of persistent inflation and its potential to sustain interest rates for longer than expected, concerns which are still relevant today. very widespread before the release of April inflation data on Wednesday. But investors have shown renewed optimism about the earnings potential of companies, even in a high interest rate environment, with the release of quarterly results in recent weeks revealing what would be the best growth quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2022, according to FactSet. Tangent The rollover in the broader markets has coincided with the resurgence of meme stocks, as shares of 2021 meme stock darlings AMC and GameStop are up 135% and 179%, respectively, this week, mainly thanks to advertising on social networks. Get breaking news text alerts from Forbes: We send SMS alerts so you're always aware of the biggest stories that are making headlines. Text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2024/05/14/nasdaq-closes-at-all-time-high-as-stock-market-rally-resumes/

