Business
GameStop Stock Gains Nearly 60% as Meme Stock Market Comes Back Strongly
GameStop (GME) stock rose nearly 60% on Tuesday, adding to a meme-fueled rally that sent shares of the video game retailer up 74% in the previous session.
GameStop's rise was also accompanied by a rise in AMC (AMC) stock. Shares of the theater chain rose about 30% after gaining as much as 120% earlier Tuesday.
In a filing with the SEC, AMC disclosed it issued about 72.5 million new shares in the previous session, raising some $250 million for the company.
Other heavily shorted stocks rising Tuesday included SunPower (SPWR), up 63%; Beyond Meat (BYND), up 25%, and Children's Place (PLCE), up about 6%.
GameStop shares rose as much as 110% in the previous session following the re-emergence of Keith Gill, also known as “Roaring Kitty,” whose bullish case on GameStop sparked the meme stock rally in 2021.
The stock had been flat year-to-date before Monday's rally, but had risen about 60% over the past month. GameStop stock is now up more than 180% in the past month, not including Tuesday's gains.
In a note to clients, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote that this recent trading action “feels like an echo of early 2021, when this account helped fuel a vicious short sale in GameStop.”
Colas noted that the pullback in 2021 was a bit bigger than we've seen so far this time around, with GameStop stock rising 1,500% in January 2021 before losing most of those gains.
The pain endured by short sellers during the first stock market rally three years ago, however, has not deterred bets against these companies.
Short interest in GameStop has remained high since that same rally, according to data from S3 Partners, with nearly 24% of the float.
GameStop shorts lost $1.36 billion on Tuesday after losing nearly $900 million on Monday.
“We are seeing continued short-selling coverage related to the squeeze due to the revival of meme trading,” said Ihor DusaniwskyManaging Director of S3 Partners.
For Colas, a trader shorting a rising stock with this type of aggressiveness has only one option: “Your only choice is to close the position regardless of the price.”
“In the case of GME, you also worry that retail traders are getting sucked into a repeat of 2021,” Colas added.
Three years ago, the meme frenzy captured national attention, attracting an army of retail traders during pandemic lockdowns.
“I don't see this at all the way I did in 2021, when it was almost a transformative moment, bringing, you know, tens of millions of people back into the market,” said Tom Sosnoff, CEO of tastylive, an options company and futures trading platform.
Still, YouTuber Matt Kohrs, who has held positions at GameStop and AMC in the past, says the crucial aspect of the little guy versus the big guy during the 2021 short squeezes still holds true in today's rally.
The perception is that the entire system is set up and insulated for the benefit of the powerful elite. GME is the symbol of the populist movement against this concept, Kohrs said.
The only real change I see from a psychological point of view is no longer being cooped up inside, he added.
Ines Ferre is a senior economics reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre.
Click here for the latest stock news and in-depth analysis, including the events that move stocks.
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
