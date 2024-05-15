Plug Power stock jumps 70% after long-awaited financing announcement





By Emily Bary Plug Power Announces $1.66 Billion Conditional Loan Guarantee Commitment to Department of Energy Plug Power Inc. released a highly anticipated financing announcement Tuesday morning that appeared poised to contribute to a major stock market gain. The alternative energy company received a conditional commitment of $1.66 billion for a loan guarantee from the Department of Energy, the company said in a statement. The funding will enable Plug Power (PLUG) to improve its network development. The company intends to use the money to finance up to six green hydrogen production sites in the United States. Shares were up 70% earlier Tuesday morning, but have pared their losses and are recently up about 30%. Short interest represents more than 30% of Plug Power's float, and in light of meme stocks' rally this week, some of Plug Power's gains on Tuesday could be related to this trend. “The loan guarantee will prove instrumental in growing and expanding not only Plug’s network of green hydrogen plants, but also the clean hydrogen industry in the United States,” said Chief Executive Officer Andy Marsh in a press release. Plug Power noted that while the Department of Energy's commitment is an “important milestone,” various conditions must still be met before the loan guarantee can be officially funded. “We believe that reduced cash burn and inventory draws in 2024, combined with the DOE loan disbursement, will likely alleviate the majority of liquidity and scaling concerns,” wrote Evercore ISI analyst James West in a note to clients. He anticipates the loan funds will begin to be distributed during the fourth quarter. The company has been waiting months for approval from the Energy Ministry as it works to improve its internal cash management. For example, Plug Power noted in its latest earnings release that its net cash used for operating activities and capital expenditures fell 38% on a sequential basis during the first quarter. “Reducing inventory remains a key priority in our cash management strategy for 2024,” Plug Power said in its earnings release last week. Through Monday's close, Plug Power shares were down about 61% over 12 months. They are now down 49% over the past year. -Émilie Bary This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 05/14/24 1114ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

