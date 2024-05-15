CVSA international roadside inspection underway





Today is the first day of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliances (CVSA) 72-Hour Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection and Enforcement Initiative. From May 14 to 16, CVSA-certified inspectors will inspect commercial motor vehicles and their drivers at weigh/inspection stations, pop-up inspection sites and during roving patrols throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States. During the international roadside inspection, inspectors will mainly carry out their routine tasks North American Level I Standard Inspectionwhich is an in-depth 37-step procedure for checking commercial vehicle and driver safety and regulatory compliance. When a vehicle passes a Level I or V inspection without any violation of a critical element of the vehicle inspection, an inspector may apply a CVSA sticker to the vehicle or combination of vehicles. A valid CVSA sticker indicates that the vehicle has passed inspection within the last three months. Generally, vehicles displaying a valid CVSA sticker will not be re-inspected; However, nothing prevents reinspection of a vehicle bearing a valid CVSA sticker. If an inspector identifies driver and/or vehicle out of service violations as outlined in the North American Standard Decommissioning Criteriathe vehicle and/or driver will not be able to operate until all out-of-service violations have been properly resolved. Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations to highlight certain aspects of the inspection process. This year the focus is on tractor protection systems and possession/use of alcohol and controlled substances. Inspectors remain committed to detecting and prohibiting the possession/consumption of alcohol and controlled substances during the inspection process. In the United States, inspectors will also check that the driver is not prohibited under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. Additionally, a properly functioning braking system is essential to vehicle and road safety. This is why inspectors are focusing on tractor protection systems, including the tractor protection valve, trailer supply valve and non-return valve, during this year's international road inspection. International Roadcheck serves as a three-day snapshot on commercial engines vehicle And driver inspection and violation data and highlights the importance of North American Standard Roadside Inspection Program. CVSA will collate data from all three days of International Roadcheck and report the results this summer.

