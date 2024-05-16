Stock market today: Wall Street hangs around its records after the Dow briefly exceeds 40,000 | First World War

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped the 40,000 level for the first time.

The Dow Jones was up 55 points, or 0.1%, at 39,965 points in late trading. The S&P 500 index, which is much more widely followed on Wall Street and dictates the performance of many more 401(k) accounts than the Dow, was virtually unchanged with an hour remaining in trading. The Nasdaq Composite Index was also stable.

All three indexes had recovered on Wednesday to reach all-time highs. They charged higher prices despite high inflation, the punishing effects of high interest rates and concerns about a recession that seemed inevitable but has not yet arrived.

Walmart was one of the strongest forces supporting the market, and it rose 7.2% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It also said its revenue for the year could exceed the forecast range it previously gave.

Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments, especially those with lower incomes.

Target, which will report quarterly results next week, rose following Walmart's report, along with other retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Each added at least 2.5%.

Chubb climbed 4.8% after Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.

Better-than-expected results were a key reason U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in May, following a difficult April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once or twice this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.

A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.

Treasury yields eased broadly in May as hopes grew that the economy could reach the hoped-for sweet spot, where it cools enough from high interest rates to quell inflation, but not to the point of causing a serious recession. Yields rose Thursday following mixed economic data.

A report shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low compared to history. Others said homebuilders started fewer projects last month than expected, manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose. more than planned.

Today's numbers were consistent with the general theme of the week, nothing dramatic, but showing signs of a stable or cooling economy, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trade and investment at E -Trading at Morgan Stanley.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.35% to 4.37% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.79% from 4.72%.

On the losing side of Wall Street, Deere fell 4.5% despite posting a higher-than-expected profit for its latest quarter. It cut its profit forecast for the full fiscal year below analysts' estimates as farmers buy fewer tractors and other equipment.

Homebuilders fell following a weaker-than-expected housing starts report. They gave back some of their big gains from the day before, when hopes of lower mortgage rates pushed them sharply higher. Lennar fell 2.3% and DR Horton fell 3.2%.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment slipped for a second straight day, moving further away from their jaw-dropping starts to the week. They reacted more to investor enthusiasm than to any change in their financial outlook.

GameStop fell 24.7%, although it is still up 70% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 11.9%.

Under Armor oscillated between losses and gains after warning that its revenue would likely decline by a low double-digit percentage rate in the next fiscal year, citing weaker demand from wholesalers and inconsistent execution overall of our activity. The company announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs and also announced a share buyback program of up to $500 million. It was down 1.5%.

In foreign stock markets, indexes were slightly down in much of Europe after rising mainly in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.6% after reopening from a holiday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4%.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.