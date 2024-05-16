The stock market has peaked and will trade flat for the rest of 2024, says Goldman's head of equities.





A stock trader at work on the New York Stock Exchange on February 24, 2020.Johannes Eiselle/Getty Images David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, believes the S&P 500 index could trade flat for the rest of the year.

He told Bloomberg TV that the index had already reached Goldman's target of 5,200 for the end of the year.

The company's metrics don't signal much more upside from current levels, although rate cuts could change that. The stock market rally has run its course for 2024, as the S&P500 now stands above Goldman Sachs' forecasts for the end of the year, said David Kostin, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, he said there was no economic, valuation or earnings argument for a further hike, and noted that cash flow models also show that further gains will be capped. The S&P 500 surpassed Goldman's year-end target of 5,200 earlier this month. That basically suggests “a stable return by the end of the year,” Kostin said, leaving open the possibility of a change in the forecast if variables change. For now, Kostin's team projects real GDP growth of just under 3% and profit growth of around 8%. At the same time, valuations are currently high and unlikely to boost stocks further. “They are at the index level at almost 21 times earnings. So the likelihood of multiple expansion, while possible, is less likely,” Kostin said. “The idea that the benefits are much higher than we think is pretty dim.” Still, Goldman's head of equities isn't completely giving up on the possibility of a bullish reversal. While that's not Goldman's base case scenario, even greater upside potential could arise if the Federal Reserve were to cut interest rates more drastically than expected, he said. But for now, Goldman still sees two cuts as the most likely scenario for this year. Markets maintained similar projections, and the outlook was little changed by the colder-than-expected Consumer Price Index on Wednesday. “The base case is actually that the market will trade around this multiple level, or even a lower multiple, as we approach the end of the year,” Kostin reiterated. Others are a little more optimistic about the S&P's ability to emerge from stagnation this year. UBS, which also sets a target of 5,200 as its base projection, recently noted that a 5,500 could be reached instead. That’s provided the economy continues to deflate and spending on artificial intelligence continues. Read the original article on Business Insider

