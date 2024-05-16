Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) issues call for public comments on aligning its trading days with international standards

This decision is driven by collaboration with the Israel Securities Authority and the Bank of Israel, given the importance of strengthening the international profile of state-owned companies and the Israeli capital market, especially during this period.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) today issues a call for public comments on two new trading day formats being considered, in collaboration with the Israel Trading Authority. Securities (ISA) and the Bank of Israel. This joint initiative aims to explore the benefits and implications of changing the current business format, with the aim of removing barriers for global investors, increasing benefits for Israeli companies and local investors and improving the liquidity.

Following repeated discussions on this topic over the years and as it is now more crucial than ever to strengthen the international profile of the Israeli capital market, it was decided to revisit the issue and explore in depth the possibility of align the TASE trading day format with international standards, based on one of the two proposed alternatives:

Switching from the current trading week from Sunday to Thursday to trading from From Sunday (from 12:00 p.m.) to Friday. Switching from the current trading week from Sunday to Thursday to trading fromFrom Monday to Friday.

Given the complexity of the process, TASE seeks information, ideas and positions regarding the proposed changes, including: theoretical considerations; the different aspects that contribute to the preference of each alternative; specification of the parties who may be affected by this move; anticipated short- and long-term economic ramifications; the implications for affected employees in terms of working days and hours; the attractiveness of the Israeli public capital market for foreign market participants; and the potential effect on TASE-listed companies, particularly in relation to immediate reporting and capital raising.

The current situation makes it difficult for international investors to operate in the Israeli capital market.

The trading week on TASE currently ends on Thursday, with extended hours overlapping the European market and some hours overlapping those of the US market. U.S. trading continues Thursday afternoon (Israel time) and global trading also resumes Friday. This means that once trading on TASE ends for the week, trading on international markets continues for two more consecutive days – Thursday afternoon and Friday. This affects local players and especially global investors, who constantly point out that Israel's unique business methods pose a real obstacle.

The fact that TASE is not trading on Friday delays global investors, making it difficult for them to transact in local securities that are essential for local businesses and for the Israeli economy, as the gap between the days trading complicates necessary adjustments to securities traded on TASE that are also included in global indices, imposes hedging when foreign investors wish to trade on Friday in securities traded on TASE, and requires them to trade on Sunday, which is a global day of rest.

Aligning TASE trading days with global standards would help improve the accessibility of the local market to active and passive international investors and international primary dealers, which is likely to improve local market liquidity. The participation of global investors in the local capital market is crucial. both for local businesses and for the Israeli economy.

Local investors remain exposed to fluctuations during these two consecutive trading days and can only face them on Sunday. This exposure creates information gaps, makes it difficult to respond quickly to global market events, and requires additional safeguards due to the partial overlap between trading days in Israel and abroad.

In addition to resolving the aforementioned issues, TASE highlights that Friday's trading could facilitate Israel's inclusion in the MSCI Europe index. It would also give different local investors more flexibility in their trading in response to important announcements from foreign markets on Fridays. Additionally, trading on Friday means an additional trading day for government bonds on the MTS system.

The potential overall benefits could increase international activity, improve market liquidity and enable local institutional investors to increase their activity in the local capital market, thereby encouraging other local players to join.

It should be noted that changes in trading days will require complex preparations by TASE, its members (banks and investment companies) and other entities, such as mutual fund managers and companies declarants. To accommodate the complexities of Friday trading, Sunday trading will begin. to 12:00 p.m., allowing the completion of processes initiated on Friday that were not finalized before Shabbat.

Written responses must be submitted by June 30, 2024. TASE undertakes to “seriously consider all submissions received” and, if necessary, contact relevant functions.

