Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,299.83, up 15.07 points): Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Energy. Up one cent, or 1.1, to $0.92, on 17.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finance. Up 41 cents, or 1.15 percent, to $35.96 on 10.2 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. Health care. Up $1.51, or 11.2 percent, to $14.97 on 9.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $50.06 on seven million shares. Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX: TLRY). Health care. Up nine cents, or 3.2 percent, to $2.90 on 6.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $54.16 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Canada Goose Holding Inc. (TSX: GOOS). Up $2.41, or 15.5 percent, to $17.93. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a profit in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, as its revenue rose 22 percent. The luxury parka maker says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million, or five cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $3.1 million, or three cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L). Up $1.93 or 1.24 percent, to $157.07. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday that it was willing to adhere to the grocery store code of conduct, paving the way for a deal that was years in the making. After six months of negotiations, Loblaw President and CEO Per Bank said the retailer is now ready to sign, provided others in the industry do as well. “The code is now fair and it will not lead to higher prices,” he said in an interview. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Up $3.18 or 18.3 percent to $20.55. Three months after Dax Dasilva returned to lead Lightspeed Commerce Inc. on an interim basis, the company says he's staying put. The Montreal-based payment technology company announced Thursday that Dasilva, the founder of Lightspeed, had been reappointed as CEO on a permanent basis. Dasilva took over as interim CEO in February after JP Chauvet left the company. Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chairman. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toronto.citynews.ca/2024/05/16/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-848/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos