



The Evolut FX+ TAVR system will replace all previous Evolut generations in the coming months at UPMC. May 13, 2024 HARRISBURG, Pa. – An 82-year-old woman from Elliottsburg, Pennsylvania, with aortic valve stenosis was the first person in the world to undergo a new type of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) at UPMC Harrisburg. The patient has been discharged and is recovering well. Hemal Gada, MD, president of the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Central Pa. performed the procedure using the next-generation Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system approved by the FDA for the treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. Dr. Gada is the first interventional cardiologist in the world to use this latest Evolut FX+ TAVR system. “This is a significant achievement for patient care in our region,” Gada said. “The main distinguishing feature of the Evolut FX+ and the previous Evolut system is the ease of access to the coronary arteries, facilitated by the large openings in the valve frame. The improved lifespan management of this system is very beneficial to patients undergoing the TAVR procedure, especially younger ones. patients who may require additional procedures in the future. The latest Evolut FX+ TAVR system retains the valve performance benefits of the older Evolut TAVR platform, but allows for larger coronary access windows through a modified diamond-shaped frame design, which is four times larger than previous iterations of the Evolut TAVR system. Evolut FX+ provides increased space for catheter maneuverability to facilitate access to coronary arteries of different patient anatomy. “The UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Central Pa. continues to be a leader in clinical research and patient care by transforming the delivery of the Evolut platform and improving clinical outcomes such as reduced pacemaker rates heart disease,” added Gada. “This has impacted the management of aortic stenosis and allowed patients to leave hospital in better health.” Severe aortic stenosis occurs when the aortic valve leaflets become stiff and thickened and have difficulty opening and closing, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. Severe aortic stenosis often reduces the patient's quality of life and limits daily activities. If left untreated, 50% of patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis can die from heart failure in as little as two years. As pioneers in cardiovascular health since 1956, doctors at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in central Pennsylvania were the first in the region to perform open-heart surgery and perform balloon angioplasty of the coronary artery. Other firsts include implantation of a drug-eluting coronary stent, percutaneous (minimally invasive) aortic valve procedures (TAVR), and implantation of an approved percutaneous mitral valve repair device. FDA. Among other recognitions, the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Pa. recently earned a distinguished three-star rating, the highest possible rating, from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) in four of five total categories for care and patient outcomes. This three-star rating places the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Central Pa. among the most elite cardiac surgery programs — the top 1 percent — in the United States and Canada. For more information about the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute in Central Pennsylvania, visit UPMC.com/CentralPaHeart.

