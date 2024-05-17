Stock market today: Asian stocks advance after a new series of records on Wall Street





Asian stocks rose Thursday after U.S. stocks hit record highs on hopes that inflation will return in the right direction. That optimism comes from a report showing that U.S. consumers had to pay prices for gasoline, car insurance and everything else in April that were 3.4% higher overall than a year earlier. While this is painful, it is not as bad as the 3.5% inflation rate in March. The slowdown came as a relief after reports on the consumer price index, or CPI, from earlier this year turned out to be consistently worse than expected. Wednesday's report builds on expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut its main interest rate this year, the main concern of most investors. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8% to 38,676.83, even after the government announced that Japan's economy had contracted at an annual rate of 2% over the January-March quarter. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.6% to 19,369.06 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to 3,134.97. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.6% to 7,874.70 while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.8% to 2,751.32. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.7% and India's Sensex gained 0.5%. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index jumped 1.2% to surpass its previous high set a month and a half ago, closing at 5,308.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9% to 39,908.00 and the Nasdaq jumped 1.4% to 16,742.39, adding to its own record set a day earlier. Stocks that tend to benefit the most from falling interest rates have helped dominate the market. Homebuilders benefited from hopes that Fed cuts could lead to lower mortgage rates, with Lennar, DR Horton and PulteGroup all rising more than 5%. Big tech companies and other high-growth stocks also rode the wave of rate cut expectations, and Nvidia's 3.6% gain was the main force pushing the S&P 500 higher . Real estate stocks in the S&P 500 climbed 1.7%, while shares of power companies and other utilities rose 1.4%. The dividends they pay look better to investors when the bonds pay less interest. On Wall Street, Petco Health + Wellness helped lead the market after rising 27.9%. He named Glenn Murphy, CEO of investment firm FIS Holdings, as executive chairman. On the losing side were GameStop and AMC Entertainment, as momentum reversed after their jaw-dropping weekday debuts. GameStop fell 18.9%, although it is still up 126.5% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment fell 20% after announcing it would issue nearly 23.3 million shares to erase $163.9 million in debt. Another report released Wednesday showed no growth in spending by U.S. retailers in April compared to March. Economists expected growth of 0.4%. The slowdown in retail sales could be seen as a positive for markets, as it could reduce upward pressure on inflation. But a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending would weaken one of the main pillars keeping the economy out of recession. The pressure has become particularly strong on low-income households. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills fell to 4.34% from 4.45% Tuesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations of Fed action, fell to 4.72% from 4.82%. Traders now predict a nearly 95% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once this year, according to CME Group data. That's up from just under 90% the day before. In other trading Thursday morning, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 42 cents to $79.05 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 61 cents on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 39 cents to $83.14 a barrel. The US dollar fell to 154.03 Japanese yen from 154.88 yen. The euro rose from $1.0885 to $1.0888. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Stan Choe contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-markets-follow-wall-street-higher-ahead-of-key-inflation-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos