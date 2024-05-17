



On May 10, 2024, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a Notice of proposed regulation aimed at changing current practices regarding terminal disclaimers. The proposed change could have substantial effects on the enforceability of patents subject to final waiver. Legal context Basically, a terminal disclaimer binds two patents such that the term of the second patent does not extend beyond the term of the first patent. The USPTO often requires a disclaimer if at least one of the claims in the second patent is an obvious variation of the first patent, a condition called “non-statutory (obviousness-type) double patenting.” Under current rules, if the first patent is found to be invalid, there is no direct effect on the second patent which is subject to final waiver. Proposed rule change The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking argues that terminal disclaimers generally stifle competition and can lead to infringement actions involving far too many patents covering essentially the same invention.1 The USPTO is therefore considering revising the current rules so that a patent subject to a terminal disclaimer will no longer be enforceable if: A final, non-appealable determination has been made by a federal court or the USPTO that any claim in the first patent is invalid under 35 USC § 102 or § 103; Or

A statutory waiver of a claim is filed for the first patent after a challenge to that claim under 35 USC § 102 or § 103 has been filed.2 The proposed rule change would make it easier for a defendant in a civil action to invalidate multiple closely related patents that are simultaneously asserted against him. The USPTO noted that those opposing changes in terminal disclaimer practices have raised the following points: “validity is determined on a claim-by-claim basis; claims are presumed valid under 35 USC § 282; the fact that the prior art invalidates a claim in one of the two patents linked by a final disclaimer does not necessarily mean that the same prior art would invalidate a claim in the other patent; and/or these changes raise issues of due process and fairness.3 The USPTO also noted that some commenters questioned its authority to make changes to terminal disclaimer practices,4 but the USPTO retorted that “[a] The rule requiring that final disclaimers filed to avoid non-statutory double patenting include language requirements upon application was previously upheld as part of the USPTO's rulemaking authority. See in re There is Ornum686 F.2d 937 (CCPA 1982).5 Look forward to The proposed regulations are currently open for public comment until July 9, 2024. Those interested in submitting comments can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.regulations.gov/document/PTO-P-2024-0003-0001. To learn more about this topic, please read our Blog.

