Why we care so much about the Dow Jones, the stupidest stock market index
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is, at best, an imperfect barometer of the stock market activity of a select group of very large American companies. It's clumsy and too limited in scope for Wall Street professionals to pay serious attention to it.
Nonetheless, the Dow persists.
When the Dow hit the 40,000 mark on Thursday, the news was broadcast across most major TV news sites and websites, the reassuring number announcing to the world that something good was happening. Maybe you're not sure what that means. But you know it's up, and it's better to go up than down.
Mention the Dow and, for most people, that means the stock market, said market strategist Art Hogan. The Dow Jones industrial average is an instant way to tell the world which direction the market is moving, although the average is not a precise measure of the thousands of stocks listed on national exchanges.
While most professional investors look at the S&P 500 as a much broader measure of what's happening on Wall Street, Americans look to the Dow Jones daily. Google searches for the Dow Jones are still higher than those for the S&P 500, said Nick Colas, co-founder of market research firm DataTrek.
If you're not an investor, you know that a rising stock market means the economy is good and you're probably less likely to be laid off, Colas said.
There is nothing magical about the Dow Jones. It's simply an index that tracks the stock market activity of 30 major American companies, from Amazon to McDonalds to the Walt Disney Company. But it is very old, and that is partly why it persists.
The Dow Jones is undoubtedly an anachronistic index, believes Daniel Alpert, managing partner of Westwood Capital. Its main advantage is that it goes back forever.
If you want to get an overview of how stocks performed in the days leading up to the October 1929 crash, the Dow Jones is the only index whose information is kept in orange.
You can trace the Dow Jones back to 1890s, while the S&P 500 was not created until 1957, well after the economic upheaval of World War II.
The Dow Jones serves as a historical record of the American economy, like these graphs which show the evolution of humans from Neanderthals to homo sapien.
You can trace the rise and decline of heavy industry and the emergence of Silicon Valley through changes in the composition of the Dow Jones, which was once dominated by companies like Standard Oil and US Steel. Today, UnitedHealth, Microsoft and Goldman Sachs are the heavyweights of the Dow Jones.
Serious traders sometimes look down on the Dow because of the way it ranks companies by stock price, rather than by market capitalization, as the S&P 500 does. Market capitalization measures the total value of a company on the stock market .
In the Dow, a smaller company that is less economically relevant can outperform a larger company. In its current version, for example, the Dow considers Goldman Sachs a Wall Street bank with virtually no consumer-facing business, valued at about $125 billion more than Apple, a tech giant worth nearly 3 trillion dollars with a billion customers.
How the points work: You take the price of a share of each of 30 companies, add them up, and divide by the Dow divisor, a constant number that helps account for market fluctuations.
Explaining the strange logic of the Dow, Colas told me: If someone asks you how your children are doing, you add up their ages. I have a child aged 10, 5 and 3. I'm 18 years old. A higher number doesn't tell you anything, but it's like, OK, my kids are getting older.
Despite its flaws, the Dow Jones is a strong brand ingrained in the American psyche.
It's a very imperfect index, says Alpert. But it's the word that, in the shortest number of letters possible, describes Wall Street.
