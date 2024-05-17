Stock Market News: BSE and NSE open for trading tomorrow. That's the reason

Stock market news: This week, the Indian stock market is preparing for an important event. As announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a special live trading session, a crucial test of our preparedness and resilience, will be held on May 18, 2024. This special session of the BSE NSE will include an intra-day switch from the main site to the disaster recovery site on the equity and equity derivatives segments. The special live trading session, a testament to our collective preparation, will take place in two parts. The first session will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., while the second will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the special live trading session, saying, “Trading members are requested to note that the Stock Exchange will be conducting a special live trading session with the intraday shift from the Main Venue (PR) to disaster recovery (DR) site. on Saturday May 18, 2024, in the Equity and Equity Derivatives segments.”

The objective of the special live trading session

This special live trading session on the BSE and NSE aims to assess the preparedness of participants to manage significant disruptions or failures at the main site and ensure that robust contingency measures are in place.

During the special live trading session, there will be an intraday transition from the main site (PR) to the disaster recovery site (DR). This transition, which demonstrates our robust emergency measures, provides a crucial safety net for all vital institutions such as stock exchanges. It ensures operational continuity in the event of unforeseen circumstances affecting Mumbai's premier commercial hub, thereby facilitating seamless and uninterrupted operations.

Important note for merchant members

“All securities (including those on which derivatives are available) will have a maximum price range of 5%. Securities already in a price range of 2% or less will continue to be available in the respective ranges” , says the BSE notice, adding: “The price range for the equity segment and futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day on the PR site, will also be applicable on the DR site. Consequently, it The same will apply to the reference price range for a pre-opening session in the equities segment on the DR website.”

Rest assured, the BSE is organizing this special live trading session in strict compliance with SEBI rules. This step, as per SEBI rules, is conducted on the basis of specific discussions with SEBI and its Technical Advisory Committee to assess the preparedness of MIIs to handle any unforeseen events impacting their operations and to restore operations from from the DR site within the stipulated recovery time. in such a case.

Stage alert!

Published: May 17, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

