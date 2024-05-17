Connect with us

Business

Stock Market News: BSE and NSE open for trading tomorrow. That's the reason

Stock Market News: BSE and NSE open for trading tomorrow. That's the reason

 


Stock market news: This week, the Indian stock market is preparing for an important event. As announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a special live trading session, a crucial test of our preparedness and resilience, will be held on May 18, 2024. This special session of the BSE NSE will include an intra-day switch from the main site to the disaster recovery site on the equity and equity derivatives segments. The special live trading session, a testament to our collective preparation, will take place in two parts. The first session will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., while the second will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the special live trading session, saying, “Trading members are requested to note that the Stock Exchange will be conducting a special live trading session with the intraday shift from the Main Venue (PR) to disaster recovery (DR) site. on Saturday May 18, 2024, in the Equity and Equity Derivatives segments.”

The objective of the special live trading session

This special live trading session on the BSE and NSE aims to assess the preparedness of participants to manage significant disruptions or failures at the main site and ensure that robust contingency measures are in place.

During the special live trading session, there will be an intraday transition from the main site (PR) to the disaster recovery site (DR). This transition, which demonstrates our robust emergency measures, provides a crucial safety net for all vital institutions such as stock exchanges. It ensures operational continuity in the event of unforeseen circumstances affecting Mumbai's premier commercial hub, thereby facilitating seamless and uninterrupted operations.

Important note for merchant members

“All securities (including those on which derivatives are available) will have a maximum price range of 5%. Securities already in a price range of 2% or less will continue to be available in the respective ranges” , says the BSE notice, adding: “The price range for the equity segment and futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day on the PR site, will also be applicable on the DR site. Consequently, it The same will apply to the reference price range for a pre-opening session in the equities segment on the DR website.”

Rest assured, the BSE is organizing this special live trading session in strict compliance with SEBI rules. This step, as per SEBI rules, is conducted on the basis of specific discussions with SEBI and its Technical Advisory Committee to assess the preparedness of MIIs to handle any unforeseen events impacting their operations and to restore operations from from the DR site within the stipulated recovery time. in such a case.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 17, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-news-bse-nse-are-open-for-trade-tomorrow-this-is-the-reason-11715935341321.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: