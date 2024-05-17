Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Fall, Even as Chinese Stocks Supported by New Real Estate Measures

Suggest a correction
Global stocks were mostly lower on Friday, although Chinese shares reversed earlier losses following the announcement of new measures aimed at reviving the ailing property market.
U.S. futures were little changed, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average approaching 40,000 after surpassing that level for the first time on Thursday.
At the start of the European session, the German DAX lost 0.5% to 18,648.35 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.5% to 8,147.13. Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% to 8,413.99.
China's central bank said Friday it was reducing down payments required for home loans and cutting interest rates for buying a first and second home, among other measures. The announcements come after Beijing officials reported persistent weakness in the economy, particularly in the real estate sector.
The government was due to hold a press conference on property policy later on Friday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 19,591.29 and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,154.03.
Real estate developers were among the big winners.
Shares of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted real estate developer with borrowings of more than $300 billion, jumped nearly 18%, while China Vanke, another embattled real estate conglomerate, jumped 19%. .6%.
But while renewed efforts to revive property sales have been well received in China, faster growth could slow efforts in other parts of the world to tame inflation if it adds to upward pressure on property prices. raw materials, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote.
“China's growth will be driven primarily by strong government support for industrial production rather than improving consumer demand, but it doesn't matter who drives global commodity price growth,” she said in a commentary. .
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 38,787.38, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 7,814.40.
South Korea's Kospi fell 1% to 2,724.62.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones slipped 0.1% to 39,869.38 after surpassing 40,000. The S&P 500 index, much more followed on Wall Street, fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.3%. All three had reached unprecedented highs on Wednesday.
GameStop and AMC Entertainment slipped for a second straight day after their jaw-dropping starts to the week. GameStop fell 30%, although it is still up almost 59% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 15.3%.
Such declines helped offset a 7% rise for Walmart, which reported profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The retailer also said its revenue for the year could exceed the previously forecast range.
Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments, particularly households at the lower end of the income scale.
Chubb rose 4.7% after Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.
Stronger-than-expected profits were a key reason U.S. stock indexes broadly jumped in May to record highs after a tough April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.
A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.
A report released Thursday shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low by historical standards. Others said manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose more than expected.
In other trading Friday morning, benchmark U.S. crude was up 20 cents at $79.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $83.61 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 155.40 Japanese yen to 155.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0868 to $1.0855.
|
Sources
2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-are-mixed-as-china-stocks-get-bump-from-new-property-measures/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]