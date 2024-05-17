Stock Market Today: Global Stocks Fall, Even as Chinese Stocks Supported by New Real Estate Measures

Global stocks were mostly lower on Friday, although Chinese shares reversed earlier losses following the announcement of new measures aimed at reviving the ailing property market.

U.S. futures were little changed, with the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average approaching 40,000 after surpassing that level for the first time on Thursday.

At the start of the European session, the German DAX lost 0.5% to 18,648.35 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.5% to 8,147.13. Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% to 8,413.99.

China's central bank said Friday it was reducing down payments required for home loans and cutting interest rates for buying a first and second home, among other measures. The announcements come after Beijing officials reported persistent weakness in the economy, particularly in the real estate sector.

The government was due to hold a press conference on property policy later on Friday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1% to 19,591.29 and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,154.03.

Real estate developers were among the big winners.

Shares of China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted real estate developer with borrowings of more than $300 billion, jumped nearly 18%, while China Vanke, another embattled real estate conglomerate, jumped 19%. .6%.

But while renewed efforts to revive property sales have been well received in China, faster growth could slow efforts in other parts of the world to tame inflation if it adds to upward pressure on property prices. raw materials, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote.

“China's growth will be driven primarily by strong government support for industrial production rather than improving consumer demand, but it doesn't matter who drives global commodity price growth,” she said in a commentary. .

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 38,787.38, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 7,814.40.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1% to 2,724.62.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones slipped 0.1% to 39,869.38 after surpassing 40,000. The S&P 500 index, much more followed on Wall Street, fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.3%. All three had reached unprecedented highs on Wednesday.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment slipped for a second straight day after their jaw-dropping starts to the week. GameStop fell 30%, although it is still up almost 59% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 15.3%.

Such declines helped offset a 7% rise for Walmart, which reported profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The retailer also said its revenue for the year could exceed the previously forecast range.

Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments, particularly households at the lower end of the income scale.

Chubb rose 4.7% after Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.

Stronger-than-expected profits were a key reason U.S. stock indexes broadly jumped in May to record highs after a tough April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.

A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.

A report released Thursday shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low by historical standards. Others said manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose more than expected.

In other trading Friday morning, benchmark U.S. crude was up 20 cents at $79.43 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $83.61 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 155.40 Japanese yen to 155.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0868 to $1.0855.