Stock market today: Dow exceeds 40,000 for the first time as Wall Street drifts | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above the 40,000 level for the first time on Thursday, as U.S. stocks drifted around their record highs set the day before.

The Dow rose 69 points, or 0.2%, to 39,967, in afternoon trading. It topped 40,000 points earlier in trading, making its last 10,000-point jump in about three and a half years as the U.S. economy and corporate profits emerged from the crash caused by COVID-19. They have continued to hold on so far despite the worst inflation in decades, the punishing effects of high interest rates and concerns about a recession that seemed inevitable but has not yet arrived.

The S&P 500 index, which is much more closely followed on Wall Street and dictates the performance of many more 401(k) accounts than the Dow, was up 0.1% as of 1:22 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1%. They reached historic highs on Wednesday.

Walmart was one of the strongest forces supporting the market, and it rose 6.5% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. It also said its revenue for the year could exceed the forecast range it previously gave.

Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation, although not as severe as before, and more expensive credit card payments, particularly for those with lower incomes. are the weakest.

Target, which will report quarterly results next week, rose following Walmart's report, along with other retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Each added at least 2.9%.

Chubb climbed 4.2% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.

Better-than-expected results were a key reason U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in May, following a difficult April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once or twice this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.

A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.

Treasury yields eased in May as hopes grew that the economy could reach the hoped-for sweet spot, where it cools enough from high interest rates to quell inflation, but not to the point of causing a serious recession. Yields were up slightly on Thursday following mixed economic data.

A report shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low compared to history. Others said homebuilders started fewer projects last month than expected, manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose. more than planned.

“Today's numbers were consistent with the general theme of the week: nothing dramatic, but showing signs of a cooling economy,” said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.35% to 4.37% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.78% from 4.72%.

On the losing side of Wall Street, Deere fell 4% despite a higher-than-expected profit for its latest quarter. It cut its profit forecast for the full fiscal year below analysts' estimates as farmers buy fewer tractors and other equipment.

Homebuilders fell following a weaker-than-expected housing starts report. They gave back some of their big gains from the day before, as hopes of falling mortgage rates had pushed them sharply higher. Lennar fell 2.1% and DR Horton fell 2.5%.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment slipped for a second straight day, moving further away from their jaw-dropping starts to the week. They reacted more to investor enthusiasm than to any change in their financial outlook.

GameStop fell 20.72%, although it is still up almost 80% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 10%.

Under Armor swung between losses and gains after warning that its revenue would likely be down by “a low double-digit percentage rate” in the next financial year, due to lower demand from wholesalers and “inconsistent execution across our business.” The company announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs and also announced a share buyback program of up to $500 million. It was down 0.6%.

In foreign stock markets, indexes were slightly down in much of Europe after rising mainly in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.6% after reopening after a public holiday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4%.

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.