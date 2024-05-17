Stock market today: the Dow Jones reaches 40,000 points for the first time





Better-than-expected results were a key reason U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in May after a tough April.

NEW YORK US stocks are up on Thursday and add to their records set the day before. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109 points, or 0.3%, at 40,017, as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.2%. All three came together to reach all-time highs on Wednesday. Walmart rose 6.4% after yielding a greater profit for the last quarter than expected by analysts. It also said its revenue for the year could exceed the forecast range it previously gave. That could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole, as concerns have grown about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments. Target, which reports quarterly results next week, is also up, as are other retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. All added at least 2%. Chubb climbed 3.4% after Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway disclosed she had acquired a stake in the insurer. Better-than-expected results were a key reason U.S. stock indexes hit record highs in May after a tough April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once or twice this year. A series of worse than expected inflation reports at the start of the year had jeopardized the potential for such reductions, but some more encouraging data has since arrived. Treasury yields eased in May as hopes grew that the economy could reach the hoped-for sweet spot, where it would cool enough to quell high inflation, but not so much as to cause a severe recession. Yields remained relatively stable on Thursday following mixed economic data. A report showed a little more workers applied for unemployment Last week, profits exceeded those expected by economists, although the number remains small compared to history. Others said homebuilders started fewer projects last month than expected, manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose. more than planned. Today's numbers were consistent with the general theme of the week: nothing dramatic, but showing signs of a stable or cooling economy, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trade and investment at E -Trading at Morgan Stanley. The 10-year Treasury yield remains at 4.35%. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.77% from 4.72% late Wednesday. On the losing side of Wall Street, Deere fell 2.1% despite posting a higher-than-expected profit for its latest quarter. He reduced its profit forecast for the entire fiscal year, below analysts' estimates as farmers buy fewer tractors and other equipment. Homebuilders fell following a weaker-than-expected housing starts report. They gave back some of their big gains from the day before, as hopes of falling mortgage rates had pushed them sharply higher. Lennar fell 2.1% and DR Horton fell 1.8%. GameStop and AMC Entertainment were also down for a second straight day, moving further away from their a stunning start to the week. They reacted more to investor enthusiasm than to any change in their financial outlook. GameStop fell 17.5%, although it is still up 86% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 11.1%. Under Armor swung from an initial loss to a small gain after warning that its revenue would likely be down by a low double-digit percentage rate in the next fiscal year, citing weaker demand from wholesalers and inconsistent execution across our business. The company announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs and also announced a share buyback program of up to $500 million. It was up 0.3%. In foreign stock markets, indexes were slightly down in much of Europe after rising mainly in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.6% after reopening from a holiday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4%. AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

