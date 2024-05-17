A booming stock market may not need a catalyst, but it gets one.

Here's what to take away from today's Morning Brief, which you can register to receive every morning in your mailbox accompanied by:

With the Dow (^DJI) hitting 40,000 and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq (^IXIC) also near new record highs, investors could be looking for the next catalyst to continue fueling the rally.

Just in time, chipmaking giant Nvidia arrives. The company's report comes at the end of the regular earnings season, almost a month after Metas.

And Nvidia's results have only grown in importance as the company's value has increased.

Its market capitalization is $2.3 trillion and it is now the third-largest stock in the S&P 500 behind Microsoft and Apple. In what might be called the Nvidia-verse, a host of semiconductor companies that compete with or service Nvidia rise or fall with its stock.

Speaking of its stocks, their performance has left other so-called Magnificent Seven stocks in the dust this year. (I know, I know, we don't even call them that anymore.) But after soaring 240% last year, Nvidia is on pace to double again so far in 2024, making it the third best winner in the sector. S&P 500. (That's behind Super Micro, another AI play, and Vistra, an electricity provider that's also riding the AI ​​demand wave.)

The pressure is therefore strong again. While another strong rally could send stocks higher, a failure could have the opposite effect.

And analysts, by and large, believe Nvidia can meet or exceed those lofty expectations. Revenue is expected to have grown 242% last quarter, following three-quarters of a triple-digit year-over-year increase in sales.

Taking a step back, Piper Sandlers Harsh Kumar pointed out in an earnings preview note that data center chips and software, largely fueled by demand for AI training, accounted for 83% of revenue last quarter.

Five years ago, Nvidia's market cap was less than $100 billion and it was primarily known for making video game chips before catching the crypto-mining wave (a walk down memory lane sparked by my co- presenter Josh Lipton). The transformation has been extraordinary. And it was even our Company of the Year in 2016.

This quarter may not blow out expectations, especially considering the extent of the stock's rally. Kumar writes that even if the company's revenue exceeds $1.9 billion, following the trend of recent quarters, the stock will remain stable or increase. Citis Atif Malik writes: “We expect lower rates compared to previous quarters on larger numbers.

But it was KeyBanc's John Vinh who really caught my eye with another huge number. It expects data center revenue to reach $200 billion in calendar year 2025. This would represent a 321% increase from 2023.

Let's put into perspective how unusual it is for a company of this size to experience such growth. Tesla sales increased 387% in 2013 to just over $2 billion. Amazon hasn't seen triple-digit growth since 1998, when its revenue increased 313% to $610 million.

In other words, Nvidia's size relative to growth is almost unprecedented.

That's why, as the stock continues to rise, investors keep asking: How long can this last?

