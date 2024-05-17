Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will start working on Friday to attract investors





The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday appealed to the public to consider two alternatives for adding Friday as a trading day, alongside existing trading days. The initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Israel Securities Authority and the Bank of Israel. The three entities aim to assess the benefits and implications of changing the current trading schedule. The aim is to remove barriers for global investors, create greater benefits for Israeli businesses and local investors and increase liquidity. After numerous discussions over the years and recognizing the critical importance of strengthening the international profile of the Israeli capital market, it was decided to thoroughly review the trading days on the stock exchange and align them with global standards. The two alternatives considered are: Transition from the current trading schedule from Sunday to Thursday to a schedule from Sunday (from 12:00 p.m.) to Friday. Transitioning from the current Sunday-Thursday trading schedule to a Monday-Friday trading schedule. According to the exchange's management, in the current configuration, trading ends on Thursday, with extended overlap times with the European market and limited overlap with the American market. After the end of the trading week in Tel Aviv, two consecutive trading days continue on foreign exchanges on Thursday afternoon and Friday. This affects both local players and especially global investors, who consistently point out that the need for unique business methods for Israel creates a significant limitation. For global investors, the absence of trading in Tel Aviv on Friday deters their participation and complicates their activities in local securities. The gap between trading days creates difficulties in making adjustments for exchange-traded securities, which are included in global indices. This requires hedging if foreign investors wish to transact on Friday in exchange-traded securities and requires activity on Sunday, which is an overseas day of rest.

