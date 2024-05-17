Business
There is more good news regarding inflation. Americans may find it hard to believe.
By Hannah Erin Lang
The purchasing power of the average household actually increased between 2019 and 2023, according to a government report. But the best paid employees always come out on top.
There is some good news on the inflation front, but it will likely provide little comfort to Americans still mired in years of high prices.
A new report from the Congressional Budget Office released this week shows that inflation may have had less impact on household bottom lines than months of sticker shock on everything from Big Macs to day care suggest.
The agency's analysis looked at a typical household's “consumption bundle” in 2019: goods and services representing a year's worth of purchases before the pandemic.
Next, the researchers analyzed how much households would pay for that same consumption package at 2023 prices, and how much their income increased or decreased over the same period.
On average, household purchasing power increased during this period, the agency found.
“By the CBO estimate, overall income increased more than prices between 2019 and 2023,” the report said.
The trend varies by income group, and it is households with the highest incomes who have seen their purchasing power increase the most.
The share of household income needed to purchase the same set of goods and services fell by 2% for the lowest quintile of households, and by 6.3% for those in the highest group.
This echoes recent concerns of a “K-shaped economy” in which affluent consumers are doing well, while lower incomes are left behind.
The inflation rate declined significantly from 2022's all-time highs, but remained stubbornly above the Federal Reserve's target of a 2% year-over-year price increase. On Wednesday, the Labor Ministry announced a rate of 3.4% lower than forecast, alleviating fears of a further acceleration in price increases.
Household purchasing power is affected by both rising costs and changing incomes, the CBO report notes – and the influence of each factor varies by income level.
For example, prices for the typical consumption package in 2019 increased more for lower-income households than for wealthier consumers.
This is likely because fixed expenses – notably food and energy, the prices of which have soared in recent years – represent a larger share of these households' budgets.
“Conversely, the income available to pay for this consumption set increased more for high-income households than for low-income households over the same period,” the agency said.
Yet low-income consumers have also seen their incomes rise in recent years. Wage gains for the nation's lowest-paid workers exceeded those of any other group between 2019 and 2023, according to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute.
Read more: The lowest paid American workers are seeing their wages rise faster than any other group of employees
Because CBO's analysis only looked at the typical set of goods and services purchased in 2019, the analysis does not take into account how household spending habits may have changed as a result of the pandemic.
But many Americans admitted to spending more in some areas and cutting back in others, post-COVID. Some consumers splurged on travel, concert tickets and other experiences that completely disappeared during lockdowns. Others have given up dining out, putting a strain on the bottom lines of companies like McDonald's and Red Lobster.
Read more: Financial experts have advised consumers to stop 'wasting' their money eating out. They are finally listening – and businesses are shaken.
Still fed up with inflation
The CBO's findings are unlikely to reassure the average American, who often focuses much more on absolute price levels than whether their wages will rise relative to prices, economists say.
“People don't have time to write all this down on paper and pen,” said Michael Walden, an economist and professor emeritus at North Carolina State University. “They just have an idea.”
This translates into persistent economic pessimism among consumers. A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's consumer confidence gauge fell to its lowest level in six months on Friday, mainly due to negative inflation expectations.
Frustration over high prices poses a political obstacle for President Joe Biden as the November general election approaches. Americans' confidence in Biden's economic management has fallen to one of the lowest levels measured for a president since 2001, according to a Gallup poll.
We want to hear from readers about how rising costs and a changing economy are affecting your life. If you would like to share your experience, write to [email protected]. A journalist from our team may contact you.
-Hannah Erin Lang
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05/17/24 0600ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240517207/theres-more-good-news-on-inflation-americans-may-have-a-hard-time-believing-it
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bottega Veneta Resort 2024 is a guide to the feel of clothes
- There is more good news regarding inflation. Americans may find it hard to believe.
- British government adviser over destructive protests accused of conflict of interest | protest
- Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone support Kevin Spacey's return to Hollywood
- Qatar is a pioneer in technological change and innovation
- First his son's graduation in Florida, then a dinner with state Republicans in St. Paul
- Disputes over water cause conflicts around the world: Erdoan
- What military doctors can teach us about power in the United States
- Cannes 2024: 5 details from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first day look that you don't want to miss | Bollywood
- Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia's season ends at the NCAA quarterfinals
- In photos: on set with Static Dress
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to INDIA bloc: 'Learn from Yogi Adityanath where to operate a bulldozer' | Latest news India