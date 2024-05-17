Business
Rebirth of meme stock market frenzy portends frothy U.S. stock market
(Bloomberg) This week's pop-stock meme is a sign that U.S. stock markets are frothy and could peak, according to the latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey.
GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., two darlings of 2021's meme stock mania, saw their stock prices skyrocket then plunge after Keith Gill, the retail icon who goes by the name Roaring Kitty, published an enigmatic message. on social media platform
While the wild price action has brought back memories of the stock market frenzy of just a few years ago, many of the 230 people surveyed in the MLIV Pulse poll were skeptical that it was an encouraging sign for the entire stock market. As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes hit new all-time highs this week, more than 40% of respondents view trading in GameStop and AMC as a sign of excessive euphoria and a potential reason to sell. GameStop was down about 25% in early Friday trading.
We wouldn't have seen a surge in meme stocks like this unless stocks were already somewhat exuberant, Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC, said by phone.
The MLIV Pulse survey found that 43% of participants view the surge in meme stocks as a contrarian warning for the future of the market. About a quarter of them see this as a positive sign for stock prices. At the same time, 66% of respondents believe that this does not pose a real threat to the entire stock market.
The latest rise in meme stocks is basically just a blip on the boom of 2021. At the time, retail traders fueled massive rallies by banding together to drive up the stock prices of companies Wall was against Street bet. This action was born out of the boredom of lockdowns, no-fee brokers and social media chat rooms, and it took weeks for investors and Wall Street professionals to catch on. One similarity is that several survey respondents cited investor boredom as the reason for the latest measures.
Stocks are now rallying largely because the resilience of the U.S. economy, with robust consumer spending and falling inflation, is fueling growth and strengthening the outlook for U.S. businesses.
Federal Reserve policymakers have made clear they plan to keep borrowing costs high for longer in order to keep prices in check. And such economic strength gives policymakers little reason to rush interest rate cuts.
If the Fed waits too long to cut rates, it could lead to economic weakness and pressure on stocks, said Stephanie Lang, chief investment officer at Homrich Berg. Although meme stocks corrected quickly, which is a healthy sign for the markets. Valuations are high, but they can stay that way for very long periods of time while stocks continue to rise.
Although investor confidence has strengthened, one area of the market suggests it is not yet overextended. Leveraged exchange-traded funds that use derivatives to amplify daily index returns aren't showing the enthusiasm they showed during the meme stock mania of 2021, according to Athanasios Psarofagis, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.
Another big difference between this latest meme stock movement and the mania of 2021 is that it was sophisticated traders, rather than retail investors, who drove it this time. GameStop was the most active stock for customer orders over five trading sessions through Wednesday at Interactive Brokers, with AMC in 17th place, according to Sosnick.
And while GameStop saw net buying interest, there was also net selling interest in the options market, suggesting the selling of covered calls or other risk-controlled strategies by investors beyond mere speculation, Sosnick added.
That's why Thomas Thornton, founder of Hedge Fund Telemetry, is shorting the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT). GameStop is the fund's largest weighting, while debt-strapped online auto retailer Carvana Co., another meme favorite, is the second largest.
Trying to short some of these meme stocks is too dangerous, Thornton said. God knows if Roaring Kitty will continue to tweet. I don't need this stress in my life.
