Raspberry Pi files documents with the London Stock Exchange

If you are a regular visitor to the Raspberry Pi site and have a keen eye, you may have noticed in recent days that a new link has appeared in their footer. Labeled “Investor Relations», he has links with the documents filed with the London Stock Exchange of their intention to float. In other words, it's confirmation of their upcoming stock offering.

It's been interesting to watch the growth of the Raspberry Pi over the past dozen years, from a cottage industry producing a thousand boards in China to dominating the SBC market and successfully launching its own silicon. Without a crystal ball or window into Eben Upton's mind, we are as unreliable as anyone when it comes to guessing his future. But as we guess that it will be an ever more complex silicon with a raspberry logo, it is obvious that the float will give them the investment springboard they need.

For those of us who have been around a long time, this isn't the first company in our sector of the tech world that we've seen shine brightly. It's not even the first from Cambridge. In calling ourselves experts, however, we would say that Raspberry Pi's journey thus far has been surprisingly low-key, based on the strength of its products rather than hype, and while Eben is undoubtedly a figure well-known, not based on a cult of personality. There is already a significant ecosystem around the Raspberry Pi, we would like to think that this move will only strengthen it. We may not be looking towards Britain's Microsoft, but we don't think we're looking at another Sinclair either.