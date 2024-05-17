Business
Stock market today: Asian stocks fall after Wall Street retreats from records
Asian stocks fell Friday after U.S. stocks retreated from record highs, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 40,000 for the first time.
US futures fell and oil prices rose slightly.
Chinese stocks were little changed after Beijing officials signaled continued weakness in the economy, particularly in the real estate sector. The government planned to announce revised real estate policies to revive the sector later on Friday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.1% to 19,396.14 and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,119.49.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% to 38,782.08, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,832.90.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9% to 2,727.13.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones slipped 0.1% to 39,869.38. The S&P 500 index, much more followed on Wall Street, fell 0.2% to 5,297.10, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.3% to 16,698.32. All three indexes had recovered on Wednesday to reach all-time highs.
Deere weighed on the market and fell 4.7% despite a higher-than-expected profit for its latest quarter. It cut its profit forecast for this fiscal year, below analysts' estimates, as farmers buy fewer tractors and other equipment.
Homebuilders also helped push the market lower following a weaker-than-expected housing sector report. They gave back some of their big gains from the day before, when hopes of lower mortgage rates pushed them sharply higher. DR Horton fell 4.2%, Lennar fell 3.3% and PulteGroup fell 2.8%.
Also sinking were GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which slipped for a second straight day after their jaw-dropping weekday debuts. GameStop fell 30%, although it is still up almost 59% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 15.3%.
Such declines helped offset a 7% rise for Walmart, which reported profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The retailer also said its revenue for the year could exceed the previously forecast range.
Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments, particularly households at the lower end of the income scale.
Chubb rose 4.7% after Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.
Stronger-than-expected profits were a key reason U.S. stock indexes broadly jumped in May to record highs after a tough April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.
A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.
Treasury yields eased broadly in May as hopes grew that the economy could reach the hoped-for sweet spot, where it cools enough from high interest rates to quell inflation, but not to the point of causing a serious recession.
Yields rose Thursday following mixed data on the economy, including the report that hurt homebuilder stocks that showed the sector started fewer projects than expected.
A report shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low compared to history. Others said manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose more than expected.
In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil edged up 2 cents to $79.25 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 15 cents to $83.42 a barrel.
The US dollar fell from 155.40 Japanese yen to 155.84 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0868 to $1.0859.
AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.
