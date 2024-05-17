Why 24/7 Trading May Be Inevitable

Revitalized meme stock trading has calmed as shares of GameStop (GME) sink. But if there's anything to be learned from this second meme cycle, it's whether 24/7 operation could ever be considered for the market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) and dedicated retail traders.

Yahoo Financial Markets Reporter Josh Schaefer explains the type of market access offered by certain platforms, including Robinhood Markets' 24/5 model (HOOD), and what the pros and cons are for investors.

As meme trading caps off a crazy week of price swings during trading hours, stocks like Gamestop and MC quickly post big gains and then turn around throughout the week.

But what if the traditional 6.5 hour trading day changed?

So we are talking about 24 hour trading.

Yes, I've asked a lot of people in the field about this over the last month.

Now, since we're sorry, this report from the Financial Times that the New York Stock Exchange is polling its investors on what it would like to see in terms of 24-hour trading and any general interest there.

The New York Stock Exchange has yet to make an announcement regarding this development or anything like that, but is simply speculating on what it would look like.

RIGHT?

And one of the exchanges we track already offers a 24-hour trading version.

So Robin Hood has what they call 24/5 trading, and so five days a week you can trade for 24 hours on Robinhood, going back to the meme stock part earlier this week.

On Monday, they said 12% of their action on Gamestop occurred before the open.

So over the course of this 24 hour session, and for the most part, it seems like this is what strategists and people working in the trading space think it would look like, anyway, if people continued to trade during the day.

It's really a room for two different groups of people.

One of them would be international investors.

We saw the companies specifically in the S and P 500, the big companies that we talk about all the time.

Much of their income now comes from the United States, so people living outside the United States want to invest in these companies.

The exchange saw an opportunity to essentially quell this demand and be open during these hours.

The other side of the coin is that you can now do everything on your phone for 24 hours, and there's a younger generation of investors coming in right now, especially the group of twenty-somethings who have only grown up by being able to do it. everything on their phone and again as an exchange that we should remember about our businesses, right?

If there is a request for someone to trade for 24 hours, exchanges will want to meet them where the client is.

And they feel like the younger generation of customers are on the phone all the time and they want to be able to give them access to trading and investors.

Josh, what would be the pros and cons of this solution?

Yeah, I mean the pros.

Josh, as I said, just represents better access, I think, from an institutional standpoint.

Um, CME Group told me that they're looking at it from a risk perspective, just when you see the opportunity to be able to hedge the risk before the market opens, which is what you're looking at right now , is the daily volume in non-US hours on the E mini NASDAQ 100.

This has increased since 2019 and has remained relatively stable there.

It's been an interesting development because news comes overnight, being able to react to it, and the downside would then be what if there weren't enough people in the market at 2 a.m. Eastern time, right?

And what effect does this have on liquidity?

It seemed like some of the strategists I spoke to thought it wouldn't be that big of a deal.

But I think there's still a little bit to be seen because we haven't really gotten there yet. If we open this up and you can trade at 1 a.m. Eastern, what will that look like?

The fear would be that if there is low volume, there won't be people coming in to buy the stock at the time you're looking to sell it at a certain price right now, and the gap when you have a high volume is quite narrow.

This gap could widen significantly if you trade during low volume hours.