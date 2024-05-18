CMS Will Not Finalize Best Price Stacking Provision in Medicaid Drug Rebate Proposal | Knowledge





Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement on May 15, 2024, that it would not, at this time, finalize the proposed stacking provision set forth in the agency's May 2023 Medicaid drug rebate program. proposed rule (Proposed rule). As noted in a previous alert, the proposed rule would implement various drug pricing reforms under the Medicaid drug rebate program, such as allowing the Department of Health and Human Services to identify certain “drugs very expensive” which would be subject to potential sanctions. CMS requests for information regarding pricing, production costs, and usage data; adopt a broader definition of the term “manufacturer”; and address certain “misclassification” considerations for purposes of calculating rebates. One of the troubling provisions of this proposed rule, from a legal perspective, was that drug manufacturers “stacked” cumulative price concessions granted to different entities in order to determine the best final price obtained by the manufacturer. The proposed stacking provision would have amended the current best price regulations to require manufacturers to “stack” rebates, rebates or other cumulative arrangements “provided at different [best price] eligible entities” for the purposes of determining the best final price accomplished by the manufacturer, instead of identifying the best price available from the manufacturer. If finalized, the proposal would have signaled a dramatic reversal of previous CMS guidance on best price calculation methodology and would likely be subject to a legal challenge. CMS' May 15, 2024 Press release states that the agency will not finalize the best price combination proposal. Instead, the agency plans to collect additional information from manufacturers regarding the best price stacking methodologies “to better understand and inform future rulemaking.” The press release states that CMS is finalizing the remaining components of the proposed rule. The final rule was sent to the Office of Management and Budget on March 22, 2024 and is expected to be published next month according to the Unified program. Manufacturers should continue to closely monitor the publication of the final rule and any additional requests for comments regarding best price aggregation methodologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sidley.com/en/insights/newsupdates/2024/05/cms-will-not-finalize-best-price-stacking-provision-in-medicaid-drug-rebate-proposal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos