Revealed: The world's largest stock exchanges by market capitalization, 2024





The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the largest stock exchange in the world, with a market capitalization exceeding US$28.42 trillion as of March 2024. Closely followed by the technology-heavy NASDAQ with US$25.43 trillion , and Euronext, with 7.22 trillion US dollars. , and the Japan Exchange Group, at 6.66 trillion US dollars. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, the world's two largest stock exchanges, together represent 42.4% of global market capitalization. Since 2016, the NYSE is up 35.1%, while the Nasdaq has seen a staggering 189.3% increase in market capitalization. The Shanghai Stock Exchange ranks fifth in the world with a market capitalization of $6.55 trillion, and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks sixth with a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion. An exchange serves as a marketplace where brokers, traders, buyers and sellers can actively trade stock products. The largest stock exchanges have thousands of listed companies. These companies offer shares of their businesses, thereby providing the general public with the opportunity to invest. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the oldest stock exchange in the world, established at the end of the 16th century. Market Capitalization: Market capitalization, commonly referred to as “market capitalization”, is a definitive measure of the total market value of a company's outstanding shares on the stock exchange. It is a strong indicator of a company's relative size and value, encompassing critical factors such as risk and market perception. Based on their market capitalization, companies are distinctly classified into large caps (>10 billion), mid caps (2 to 10 billion) and small caps (300 million to 2 billion). The world's largest stock exchanges by market capitalization, 2024 Rank Name The head office Country Market capitalization (US dollars) 1 New York Stock Exchange – NYSE New York City UNITED STATES 28.42 billion 2 NASDAQ New York City UNITED STATES 25.43 billion 3 Euronext Paris Europe 7.22 trillion 4 Japanese Exchange Group Tokyo Japan 6.66 trillion 5 Shanghai Stock Exchange Shanghai China 6.55 trillion 6 National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Mumbai India 4.65 trillion 7 Shenzhen Stock Exchange Shenzhen China 4.10 trillion 8 Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Hong Kong Hong Kong 3.87 trillion 9 London Stock Exchange Group London UNITED KINGDOM 3.42 trillion ten TMX Group Toronto Canada 3.21 billion 11 Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Riyadh Saudi Arabia 2.93 trillion 12 Deutsche Börse AG Frankfurt Germany 2.30 trillion 13 Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic countries Stockholm Sweden 2.04 trillion 14 Taiwan Stock Exchange Taipei Taiwan 2.02 trillion 15 Korea Stock Exchange Busan South Korea 1.98 trillion 16 Swiss Stock Exchange SIX Zurich Swiss 1.95 trillion 17 Tehran Stock Exchange Tehran Iran 1.77 trillion 18 Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX) Sydney Australia 1.68 trillion 19 B3 – Bolsa Balco from Brazil I know Paulo Brazil 965.45 billion 20 Johannesburg Stock Exchange Johannesburg South Africa 955.79 billion 21 Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates 796.96 billion 22 BME Spanish Stock Exchanges Madrid Spain 741.64 billion 23 Singapore Stock Exchange Singapore Singapore 575.63 billion 24 Mexican Stock Exchange Mexico Mexico 549.39 billion 25 Stock Exchange of Thailand Bangkok Thailand 479.05 billion 26 Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 390.07 billion 27 Istanbul Stock Exchange Istanbul Türkiye 385.23 billion 28 Iranian Securities Exchange Fara Bourse Tehran Iran 347.01 billion 29 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Tel Aviv Israel 281.92 billion 30 Philippine Stock Exchange Taguig Philippines 246.1 billion 31 Warsaw Stock Exchange Warsaw Poland 216.15 billion 32 Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam 210.62 billion 33 Taipei Stock Exchange Taipei Taiwan 189.49 billion 34 Dubai Financial Market Dubai United Arab Emirates 188.78 billion 35 Santiago Stock Exchange Saint Jacques Chile 171.47 billion 36 Kuwait Scholarship Kuwait city Kuwait 140.42 billion 37 Vienna Stock Exchange Vienna Austria 134.04 billion 38 Chile Electronic Stock Exchange Saint Jacques Chile 94.81 billion 39 NZX Limited Auckland New Zealand 92.43 billion 40 Athens Stock Exchange Athens Greece 89.09 billion 41 Lima Stock Exchange Lima Peru 86.17 billion 42 Colombian Stock Exchange Bogota Colombia 82.62 billion 43 Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Almaty Kazakhstan 69.08 billion 44 Casablanca Stock Exchange Casablanca Morocco 66.51 billion 45 Luxembourg Stock Exchange Luxembourg Luxembourg 51.66 billion 46 Bucharest Stock Exchange Bucharest Romania 50.79 billion 47 National Stock Exchange and Quotes Beijing China 40.96 billion 48 Budapest Stock Exchange Budapest Hungary 39.11 billion 49 Egyptian exchange Cairo Egypt 38.17 billion 50 Pakistan Stock Exchange Karachi Pakistan 34.04 billion 51 Prague Stock Exchange Prague Czech Republic 31.58 billion 52 Zagreb Stock Exchange Zagreb Croatia 26.98 billion 53 Amman Stock Exchange Amman Jordan 23.82 billion 54 Latin American Stock Exchange (Latinex) Panama City Panama 20.44 billion 55 Colombo Stock Exchange Colombo Sri Lanka 13.69 billion 56 Ljubljana Stock Exchange Ljubljana Slovenia 11.51 billion 57 Nairobi Stock Exchange Western Lands Nairobi 11.01 billion 58 Cyprus Stock Exchange Nicosia Cyprus 10.11 billion 59 Mauritius Stock Exchange Port Louis Mauritius 8.4 billion 60 Bulgarian Stock Exchange Sofia Bulgaria 8.07 billion 61 Tunis Stock Exchange Tunisia Tunisia 8 billion 62 Ghana Stock Exchange Accra Ghana 5.88 billion 63 Malta Stock Exchange Valletta Malta 4.82 billion 64 Lusaka Stock Exchange Lusaka Zambia 3.64 billion 65 Botswana Stock Exchange Gaborone Botswana 3.56 billion 66 Rwanda Stock Exchange Kigali Rwanda 2.89 billion 67 National Stock Exchange San Jose Costa Rica 2.58 billion 68 Namibian Stock Exchange Windhoek Namibia 2.48 billion 69 Baku Stock Exchange Baku Azerbaijan 1.58 billion

