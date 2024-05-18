Business
Revealed: The world's largest stock exchanges by market capitalization, 2024
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is the largest stock exchange in the world, with a market capitalization exceeding US$28.42 trillion as of March 2024. Closely followed by the technology-heavy NASDAQ with US$25.43 trillion , and Euronext, with 7.22 trillion US dollars. , and the Japan Exchange Group, at 6.66 trillion US dollars.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, the world's two largest stock exchanges, together represent 42.4% of global market capitalization. Since 2016, the NYSE is up 35.1%, while the Nasdaq has seen a staggering 189.3% increase in market capitalization. The Shanghai Stock Exchange ranks fifth in the world with a market capitalization of $6.55 trillion, and the National Stock Exchange of India ranks sixth with a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion.
An exchange serves as a marketplace where brokers, traders, buyers and sellers can actively trade stock products. The largest stock exchanges have thousands of listed companies. These companies offer shares of their businesses, thereby providing the general public with the opportunity to invest. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the oldest stock exchange in the world, established at the end of the 16th century.
Market Capitalization: Market capitalization, commonly referred to as “market capitalization”, is a definitive measure of the total market value of a company's outstanding shares on the stock exchange. It is a strong indicator of a company's relative size and value, encompassing critical factors such as risk and market perception. Based on their market capitalization, companies are distinctly classified into large caps (>10 billion), mid caps (2 to 10 billion) and small caps (300 million to 2 billion).
The world's largest stock exchanges by market capitalization, 2024
|Rank
|Name
|The head office
|Country
|Market capitalization (US dollars)
|1
|New York Stock Exchange – NYSE
|New York City
|UNITED STATES
|28.42 billion
|2
|NASDAQ
|New York City
|UNITED STATES
|25.43 billion
|3
|Euronext
|Paris
|Europe
|7.22 trillion
|4
|Japanese Exchange Group
|Tokyo
|Japan
|6.66 trillion
|5
|Shanghai Stock Exchange
|Shanghai
|China
|6.55 trillion
|6
|National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)
|Mumbai
|India
|4.65 trillion
|7
|Shenzhen Stock Exchange
|Shenzhen
|China
|4.10 trillion
|8
|Hong Kong Stock Exchanges
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|3.87 trillion
|9
|London Stock Exchange Group
|London
|UNITED KINGDOM
|3.42 trillion
|ten
|TMX Group
|Toronto
|Canada
|3.21 billion
|11
|Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)
|Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|2.93 trillion
|12
|Deutsche Börse AG
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|2.30 trillion
|13
|Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic countries
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|2.04 trillion
|14
|Taiwan Stock Exchange
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|2.02 trillion
|15
|Korea Stock Exchange
|Busan
|South Korea
|1.98 trillion
|16
|Swiss Stock Exchange SIX
|Zurich
|Swiss
|1.95 trillion
|17
|Tehran Stock Exchange
|Tehran
|Iran
|1.77 trillion
|18
|Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX)
|Sydney
|Australia
|1.68 trillion
|19
|B3 – Bolsa Balco from Brazil
|I know Paulo
|Brazil
|965.45 billion
|20
|Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|955.79 billion
|21
|Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange
|Abu Dhabi
|United Arab Emirates
|796.96 billion
|22
|BME Spanish Stock Exchanges
|Madrid
|Spain
|741.64 billion
|23
|Singapore Stock Exchange
|Singapore
|Singapore
|575.63 billion
|24
|Mexican Stock Exchange
|Mexico
|Mexico
|549.39 billion
|25
|Stock Exchange of Thailand
|Bangkok
|Thailand
|479.05 billion
|26
|Bursa Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|390.07 billion
|27
|Istanbul Stock Exchange
|Istanbul
|Türkiye
|385.23 billion
|28
|Iranian Securities Exchange Fara Bourse
|Tehran
|Iran
|347.01 billion
|29
|Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
|Tel Aviv
|Israel
|281.92 billion
|30
|Philippine Stock Exchange
|Taguig
|Philippines
|246.1 billion
|31
|Warsaw Stock Exchange
|Warsaw
|Poland
|216.15 billion
|32
|Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Vietnam
|210.62 billion
|33
|Taipei Stock Exchange
|Taipei
|Taiwan
|189.49 billion
|34
|Dubai Financial Market
|Dubai
|United Arab Emirates
|188.78 billion
|35
|Santiago Stock Exchange
|Saint Jacques
|Chile
|171.47 billion
|36
|Kuwait Scholarship
|Kuwait city
|Kuwait
|140.42 billion
|37
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|Vienna
|Austria
|134.04 billion
|38
|Chile Electronic Stock Exchange
|Saint Jacques
|Chile
|94.81 billion
|39
|NZX Limited
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|92.43 billion
|40
|Athens Stock Exchange
|Athens
|Greece
|89.09 billion
|41
|Lima Stock Exchange
|Lima
|Peru
|86.17 billion
|42
|Colombian Stock Exchange
|Bogota
|Colombia
|82.62 billion
|43
|Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
|Almaty
|Kazakhstan
|69.08 billion
|44
|Casablanca Stock Exchange
|Casablanca
|Morocco
|66.51 billion
|45
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|51.66 billion
|46
|Bucharest Stock Exchange
|Bucharest
|Romania
|50.79 billion
|47
|National Stock Exchange and Quotes
|Beijing
|China
|40.96 billion
|48
|Budapest Stock Exchange
|Budapest
|Hungary
|39.11 billion
|49
|Egyptian exchange
|Cairo
|Egypt
|38.17 billion
|50
|Pakistan Stock Exchange
|Karachi
|Pakistan
|34.04 billion
|51
|Prague Stock Exchange
|Prague
|Czech Republic
|31.58 billion
|52
|Zagreb Stock Exchange
|Zagreb
|Croatia
|26.98 billion
|53
|Amman Stock Exchange
|Amman
|Jordan
|23.82 billion
|54
|Latin American Stock Exchange (Latinex)
|Panama City
|Panama
|20.44 billion
|55
|Colombo Stock Exchange
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka
|13.69 billion
|56
|Ljubljana Stock Exchange
|Ljubljana
|Slovenia
|11.51 billion
|57
|Nairobi Stock Exchange
|Western Lands
|Nairobi
|11.01 billion
|58
|Cyprus Stock Exchange
|Nicosia
|Cyprus
|10.11 billion
|59
|Mauritius Stock Exchange
|Port Louis
|Mauritius
|8.4 billion
|60
|Bulgarian Stock Exchange
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|8.07 billion
|61
|Tunis Stock Exchange
|Tunisia
|Tunisia
|8 billion
|62
|Ghana Stock Exchange
|Accra
|Ghana
|5.88 billion
|63
|Malta Stock Exchange
|Valletta
|Malta
|4.82 billion
|64
|Lusaka Stock Exchange
|Lusaka
|Zambia
|3.64 billion
|65
|Botswana Stock Exchange
|Gaborone
|Botswana
|3.56 billion
|66
|Rwanda Stock Exchange
|Kigali
|Rwanda
|2.89 billion
|67
|National Stock Exchange
|San Jose
|Costa Rica
|2.58 billion
|68
|Namibian Stock Exchange
|Windhoek
|Namibia
|2.48 billion
|69
|Baku Stock Exchange
|Baku
|Azerbaijan
|1.58 billion
|
