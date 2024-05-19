$126 million fund launched to boost liquidity at Muscat Stock Exchange





Musat – The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) on Thursday witnessed the launch of a new fund dedicated to improving market depth and increasing liquidity of the Omani stock exchange. The Tanmia Liquidity Fund, valued at $126 million, was launched by Oman National Investment Development Company (Tanmia), a leading investment and fund management company, in partnership with SICO, a regional investment bank based in Bahrain. Tanmia will act as investment manager of the fund in collaboration with SICO. The timing of the fund launch strategically aligns with ongoing reforms within the Omani capital market, coinciding with announcements of new initial public offerings (IPOs), market making regulations and intensifying efforts of MSX through road shows and other promotional activities. In recent months, the Muscat Stock Exchange has seen a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the local capital market, and notable reform of certain capital market regulations has been carried out, particularly with regard to dividend tax . In a statement, Khalid bin Awadh al Balushi, CEO of Tanmia, highlighted that this project marks an important milestone in Tanmia's long journey with its strategic partners to launch the Tanmia Liquidity Fund, which will expand the investor base and improve liquidity in local financial markets. He expressed his gratitude to the Financial Services Authority, Muscat Stock Exchange, National Financial Sustainability Program and Muscat Clearing and Depository Company for their adequate support in realizing the vision of establishing the new fund . Balushi added, “This fund is an extension of the company’s journey since its inception in 1998 in launching various investment initiatives and products that generate investment returns and improve the national economy. At Tanmia, we always seek to promote sustainable investments and maximize shareholder value in collaboration with various financial institutions and regulatory authorities to achieve Oman's Vision 2040, in line with the noble directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik . Najla al Shirawi, CEO of SICO Group, said: “The launch of the Tanmia Liquidity Fund highlights the joint efforts of SICO and our partners in Oman, supported by the regulatory authorities in the sultanate. We thank our partners for their confidence in our capabilities and their commitment to improving the liquidity of shares of listed companies. Shirawi stressed that highly liquid financial markets are essential to bring tangible benefits to the national economy. A robust and dynamic capital market can significantly increase economic growth and promote a more diversified economy. The partnership between SICO and Tanmia aims to emulate the successful model of the Bahrain Liquidity Fund, SICO's fund on the Bahrain Stock Exchange. Since its inception, this fund has almost tripled the overall liquidity of the market. As a result, the index has achieved impressive returns, while listed companies have benefited from improved valuations. SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker-dealer and investment bank with $6.2 billion in assets under management (AUM). SICO operates under a wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly-owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, a specialist regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company, and a fully-fledged capital company. market services company, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia.

