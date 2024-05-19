Indian Stock Exchange Special Live Trading Session: Sensex Starts at 74,040; Nifty nears 22,500





Equity benchmarks rose in early trading in a special trading session on Saturday, extending their rise to the third consecutive day, amid fresh inflows of foreign funds. A man looks at a screen on a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS) The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 158.01 points to 74,075.04 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rose 53.75 points to 22,519.85. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Among the Sensex components, Power Grid, Nestle, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers. JSW Steel and Axis Bank were laggards. Wall Street ended higher on Friday. “The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 40,000 for the first time, buoyed by optimism over a weaker-than-expected April inflation report, which increased bets on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. “This positive sentiment extends to Indian markets with the Nifty likely trading between 22,000 and 22,500, facing resistance at 22,500 and support at 22,000,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (search) from Mehta Equities Ltd. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Friday after days of incessant capital outflows. They bought shares worth 1,616.79 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. “The Dow Jones closing in record territory above 40,000 will continue to provide global support to the stock markets. A significant trend now is that FIIs are turning to buyers yesterday, which takes pressure off the markets,” a said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit. Financial services. Global benchmark Brent crude rose 0.85 percent to $83.98 a barrel. The benchmark BSE index rose 253.31 points or 0.34 percent to settle at 73,917.03 on Friday. The NSE Nifty advanced 62.25 points or 0.28 percent to 22,466.10. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on May 7 said it would hold a special trading session in the equity and equity derivatives segments on May 18 to check its preparedness to face major disruptions or failures at the main site . The special live trading session will feature an intra-day switchover from the primary (PR) site to the disaster recovery (DR) site. In a circular, the exchange said that there would be two sessions: the first from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. from the PR and the second from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from the DR site. Earlier on March 2 (Saturday), the BSE and NSE held a special trading session in the equity and equity derivatives segments.

