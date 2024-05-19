Stock market today: Nifty 50 trading pattern to India VIX, three stocks to buy or sell on Saturday, May 18

Friday's session saw gains in domestic equity benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, for the second consecutive day due to purchases in Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Reliance Industries and ITC.

The Nifty 50 regained the crucial 22,400 mark in the last hour, prompting the bears to evacuate. With a daily decline of 1.38%, the India VIX also ended below the 20 point threshold at 19.99.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended Friday's session higher, up 253.31 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 73,917.03 level, while the Nifty 50 closed higher at 62.25 points, or 0.28%, to the level of 22,466.10.

The Nifty Midcap 50 index ended up 0.94% while the Nifty Smallcap index ended up 0.84%.

The Indian market has seen a strong comeback, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, amid mixed global signals and uncertainty surrounding the US Federal Reserve. This recovery is mainly explained by market outperformance and strong fourth quarter results.

Additionally, earnings for some index heavyweights beat expectations, and mid- and small-cap stocks continued to show buying interest during dips. Automobiles and consumer durable goods particularly stood out with strong earnings,” Nair added.

Trade Setup for Saturday

Nifty 50 Outlook

Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivatives analyst at LKP Securities, says that while the Nifty 50 index maintained its momentum, it could not cross the 22,500 barrier, which is the point at which the call side generates the greater number of open interests. The index must firmly cross this level to reach its all-time high in the near future. The 22,300 level serves as downside support, and declines towards this level are the ideal time to start long bets.4o.

Bank Nifty Outlook

Tejas Shah, Technical Research, JM Financial & BlinkX, explains that this week's Bank Nifty underperformed the Nifty 50. It closed once again around the barrier zone of 48,000 to 48,100 (+/ – 50 points), and he believes that the Bank Nifty can only continue to outperform if it manages to close decisively above this resistance zone; otherwise, profit recognition will likely continue. In terms of downside, 48,150/48,500 represents resistance, while the support zone lies around 47,500-600/46,900-47,000.

Buy or Sell Stock Ideas by Ganesh Dongre, Senior Director – Technical Research at Anand Rathi

BUY Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd at 1,698 with a stoploss of 1,665 and a goal of 1,740.

Dongre said he saw major support in this stock around 1,665. So, at the current stage, the stock has once again witnessed a reversal price action formation at the 1,698 price level, which may continue its rally to its next resistance level of 1,740. Traders can therefore buy and hold these stocks with a stop loss of 1,665 for the target price of 1,740 in the coming weeks.

BUY ITC Ltd at 436 with a stoploss of 428 and a goal of 448.

In the short-term trend, the stock has experienced a bullish reversal; technically, a pullback could be possible up to 448. So by maintaining the support level of 428, this stock can bounce towards the level of 448 in the short term, so the trader can accept a stop loss of 428 for the target price of 448. , advised Ganesh.

BUY Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)at 2,870 with a stoploss of 2,840 and a goal of 2,920.

We saw strong support in this stock around Rs 2,840. So, at the current stage, the stock has once again witnessed a price reversal and bullish candlestick formation at the price level of 2,870, which may continue its rally to its next resistance level of 2,920, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of 2,840 for the target price of 2,920 in the coming weeks, Dongre said.

Published: May 18, 2024, 08:27 IST

