USDA Forms New Partnerships to Support Organic Transition and Conservation Assistance





PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2024 The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) partners with Oregon Tilth and the Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF) to strengthen biological expertise for conservation programs and expand relationships between producers wishing to switch to organic. USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing $5 million in these five-year partnerships, which are part of USDA's Organic Transition Initiative (OTI), a department-wide effort to support agricultural producers interested in the transition to organic farming. Additionally, NRCS encourages organic and transitioning producers to seek assistance through its conservation programs which have currently increased funding for OTI as well as the Inflation Reduction Act. The organic standards are closely aligned with NRCS conservation practices, so producers transitioning to organic farming are a natural fit for us, said David Rose, NRCS interim state curator in the Oregon. These new partnerships will allow us to increase our skills in organic matters in order to better support producers in their organic transition. These OTI partnerships were part of a broader organic announcement made by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on May 15, 2024, which also included the Organic Market Development Grant Program and the Organic Certification Cost Share Program . OTI partnerships include seven new positions. An OFRF organic research specialist will disseminate the latest biological research and national training to NRCS staff and Oregon Tilth will establish six organic agriculture specialists across the country who will develop regional networks, will provide hands-on training on organic farming to growers and support NRCS staff who will assist them. Farmers are turning to organic. Organic agriculture specialist positions will be filled by Oregon Tilth staff working with organic partners including Marbleseed, the California Certified Organic Farmers Foundation and the Organic Agronomy Training Service. Conservation aid Under the OTI, the NRCS introduced a new organic management standard in 2023 to allow growers to get help and education, for example by attending workshops or applying for assistance experts or mentors. The management standard supports the conservation practices required for organic certification and may provide reimbursement for lost revenue for production declines during the transition period. In 2023, NRCS allocated $12 million across 22 states, signing 112 contracts with transitioning producers. In addition to the new standard, NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to assist with conservation plans supporting organic transition and organic management, cover crops and crop rotation, field edges and hedges, tunnels irrigation practices, nutrient management, mulching and pest control. Many of these practices are NRCS climate-smart agriculture and forestry activities and are eligible for Inflation Reduction Act funding. Higher payment rates and other options are available to underserved producers, including socially disadvantaged, beginning, veteran, and resource-constrained farmers and ranchers. Growers who are beginning or in the process of transitioning to organic certification are encouraged to apply through their local.USDA Service Center. If a state deadline is missed, applications will be considered for the following fiscal year. More information These NRCS partnerships are part of OTI's multi-agency effort to support organic and transitioning producers, including farmer-to-farmer mentoring, direct support for 2023 crop insurance, and development projects Steps. OTI supplementsexisting aid to organic producersincluding agricultural service agencies Organic Certification Cost Sharing Program,(OCCSP) which offers cost sharing to producers who obtain or renew their organic certification. Registration for OCCSP 2024 begins on May 15 and closes on October 31. For more information on organic farming, visitfarmer.gov/organic or contact your local USDA Service Center. Producers can also apply for NRCS programs, manage conservation plans and contracts, and view and print conservation maps online. log in to their farmers.gov account. If you don't have an account, register today. USDA touches the lives of all Americans in many positive ways every day. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming the U.S. food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe food , healthy and nutritious in all communities, creating new markets and flows. income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in clean energy infrastructure and capacity in rural America, and committing to equity across the department by removing systemic barriers and creating a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit usda.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/news/usda-forms-new-partnerships-to-support-organic-transition-conservation-assistance-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos