Summary

Company announcement date: May 16, 2024 Date of publication by the FDA: May 17, 2024 Type of product: Food and drinks Allergens Reason for announcement: Reason for recall Description May contain undeclared egg white powder Company Name: Sun Noodles Brand: Product Description: Product Description Saimin noodles with soup and toppings

Company Announcement

[HONOLULU, HI, May 16th, 2024] Sun Noodle is recalling approximately 37,158 cases of S&S CUP SAIMIN manufactured between May 9, 2023 and May 8, 2024 because they may contain undeclared egg white powder. Any product manufactured before May 9, 2023 should have already been thrown away due to expiration dates. People who are allergic or sensitive to eggs are at risk of a serious or even fatal allergic reaction if they consume these products.

S&S CUP SAIMIN is distributed in Hawaii, Fairfield CA, Sacramento CA, San Francisco CA, El Cerrito CA, Las Vegas NV, Reno NV, Provo UT and St. Louis, MO. George UT through distributors and retailers.

Product Name: Saimin S&S Cup Noodles with Soup and Toppings

Product UPC code: 085315089056 and 085315089070

Here are the batch codes for the affected S&S Cup products:

Year 2023: lot codes 1623129 – 1623365 (May 9, 2023 – December 31, 2023) Year 2024: lot codes 1624001 – 1624129 (January 1, 2024 – May 8, 2024) The only lot codes affected will be increments between 1623129. 3365 or 1624001 – 1624129. The batch code can be found on the lid on the top of each S&S Saimin mug.

To date, no illnesses related to the consumption of this product have been reported.

This frozen product is sold in ready-to-heat cups as noodles with a separate fish cake containing the allergen in question. Consumers microwave to cook and add hot water. During Sun Noodles' routine quality checks, our supplier ingredient validation showed the use of undisclosed egg white powder on our final assembled product labeling. As a precaution, we invite consumers who have purchased the S&S Cup Saimin to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause and assure our customers that we take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and quality of our products.

For inquiries or concerns regarding this recall, customers can contact Sun Noodle directly at 888-735-7777 Monday Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST (monitored after hours and weekends) or by email to [email protected].

