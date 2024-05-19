Avoid this stock market excitement





Investment Club Watches Dow Hit 40,000 getty It's Everywhere – The belief that the stock market is in a new phase of growth. The proof? Complete media coverage of new stock index highs. The latest is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) which reached 40,000 points for the first time. So what's wrong with this clear evidence? Inflation. It infects everything that is measured and analyzed in dollars. And when it is high, as it is today, it greatly overestimates growth and improvement. The stock market is particularly vulnerable to the misleading effects of inflation. A good example is the DJIA which reaches 40,000 Adjust for the Covid period's cumulative inflation of 21.1%, and that 40,000 becomes 33,000. What's more, this inflation-adjusted level was first reached three years ago, in April 2021. Here is the image showing the DJIA as reported and adjusted for inflation. DJIA as reported (orange) and adjusted for inflation (green) John Tobey (St Louis FRB – FRED) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> So what's the conclusion? First, the DJIA has yet to surpass its 3-year-old high. Second, because it is at its previous high, it carries both hope of a breakthrough and fear that it will fail to achieve it and retraces its recent rise. Okay, but it's the heavy Dow Jones. What about the S&P 500 and Nasdaq? This is where the term “generalized” becomes visible. Start with the three indexes shown. New heights for all. Three main American indices published John Tobey (St Louis FRB – FRED) Now add the CPI index (All Articles). While the stock indices are higher, the CPI shows a strong rise. Three indices compared to the CPI John Tobey (St Louis FRB – FRED) Now let's move on to inflation-adjusted indices. New highs disappear, creating the previous mixture of hope and worry everywhere. Three indices, adjusted for inflation John Tobey (St Louis FRB – FRED) Another way to see the effect of inflation: adjusting the levels of even numbers This chart shows how “real” levels have evolved over the Covid period. Obviously, the DJIA needs to exceed 2,000 to reach 35,000 adjusted and above 8,000 to reach 40,000 adjusted. Inflation adjusted for major index levels John Tobey (St Louis FRB – FRED) What about the better performance of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq? The main reason lies in the market capitalization weightings. Because the largest companies were supportive, both indexes were positively affected. Additionally, growth stocks outperformed value stocks, which helped the Nasdaq outperform the S&P. But these differences contain a warning. The current return to 2021 highs shows the same differences as then. So, is this stock market environment a new bull market foundation? Or is this simply a return to what worked before, meaning a reversal could occur? Bottom line: Remember, when the media completely agrees, it's time to go against the grain. Media reports claim that the stock market is in a new phase of unprecedented growth. Adjusting for inflation produces a “real” picture that negates this view. Now is the time for cautious realism, not enthusiastic optimism.

