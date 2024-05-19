Apple and Alphabet among Club Top 5 stocks in strong week for stocks

The bulls got what they wanted this week: colder inflation data and record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 40,000 for the first time on Friday, closing out a 1.24% advance for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, closed at all-time highs on Wednesday, fueled by colder-than-expected inflation data released before the bell that day. The indices experienced moderate but mixed developments during the last two trading days of the week; both ended Friday slightly below their Wednesday highs. For the week, the S&P 500 gained 1.54% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.1%. The market entered extremely overbought territory during the week, forcing the Club to maintain its discipline. We reduced our positions in Morgan Stanley and Palo Alto Networks on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, after nice increases for both stocks. On the other hand, we purchased additional shares of Estée Lauder on Tuesday after seeing positive signs from the cosmetics retailer's key market in China. Here's a closer look at what's driving the moves in the portfolio's top five stocks this week. PANW YTD Mountain Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Year-To-Date Performance Palo Alto Networks came in first for weekly gains, jumping 6.9% over the period. The cybersecurity stock had a particularly strong session on Wednesday, rising 3.57%, after Morgan Stanley issued another upbeat note on the company ahead of its quarterly earnings report Monday evening. The stock received an additional boost Thursday following the announcement of a strengthened partnership with IBM, which would give Palo Alto access to a broader customer base. Palo Alto has seen considerable outperformance since early April, which factored into our assessment on Thursday. We remain optimistic in the long term on Palo Alto. DHR Year-To-Date Performance YTD Mountain Danaher (DHR) Danaher advanced 4.9% during the week to secure second place. Stocks are riding a four-year winning streak, hitting a series of 52-week highs, including Friday. The stock is now trading at levels last seen in October 2021. The biggest catalyst this week was the company's positive presentation Tuesday at a Bank of America healthcare conference. CEO Rainer Blair reiterated what was said during a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report in April, with encouraging remarks about destocking its bioprocessing business. Danaher's recent 11% rise over the past month demonstrates the benefits of staying invested in a well-run company that is overcoming its inventory issues. AVGO YTD has boosted Broadcom's (AVGO) stock performance since the start of the year. Broadcom took third place, up 4.7% this week. Its strong performance included a record close Wednesday, at $1,436.17 per share. There wasn't a single catalyst for Broadcom's advance this week. But AI-related announcements from ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday and later Google's I/O developers conference likely fueled the chipmaker's actions (more on Google in a second). Broadcom has been a big beneficiary of the AI ​​trade in 2024, with shares up 25% year to date, compared with 11.2% for the S&P 500. Broadcom has been co-designing the chip for years Google's internal AI. GOOGL Mountain Alphabet's (GOOGL) Year-To-Date Performance Alphabet ranked No. 4 for gains as shares jumped 4.4% this week. The stock closed at record highs in three straight sessions, sparked by Alphabet-owned Google's annual I/O Developer Conference on Wednesday. Management unveiled a slew of new generative AI products at the event, renewing investor confidence in Alphabet's position in the AI ​​arms race, despite numerous stumbles since ChatGPT's launch late 2022. Wall Street analysts were optimistic about the updates, and we feel good. about what we heard too. AAPL YTD Mountain Apple's (AAPL) Year-To-Date Performance Apple rounded out the top five, with shares climbing 3.7% during the period. It's difficult to attribute Apple's performance to a single event. But the tech giant has been on a tear since reporting its quarterly results on May 2, up almost 10%, after management reported stronger earnings and results, despite concerns about its China business. The iPhone maker also announced the largest corporate buyout ever, authorizing a $110 billion stock repurchase. Investors have also received several signs recently that Apple is taking AI more seriously. The most recent updates from OpenAI and Google could also boost sentiment, given previous reports that the iPhone maker could partner with one of the two for its latest iPhone software system. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PANW, MS, EL, DHR, GOOGL, AVGO, AAPL. Investors have also received several signs recently that Apple is taking AI more seriously. The most recent updates from OpenAI and Google could also boost sentiment, given previous reports that the iPhone maker could partner with one of the two for its latest iPhone software system.

