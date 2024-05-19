Stock market crisis in Bangladesh | Why do investors leave the stock market?

Equity investors in Bangladesh are exiting the stock market as they are losing their hard-earned money due to the persistent fall in indices driven by the prolonged economic crisis, deteriorating health of the banking sector and rising interest rates and exchange.

The number of beneficial owner accounts fell by over 4 percent to 17.90 lakh last week compared to the previous year, according to data from Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd (CDBL).

A year ago, the number of BO accounts was 18.71 lakh, while it stood at 20.80 lakh in May 2022 and 26.61 lakh in the same month of the previous year.

Although every BO account does not necessarily refer to a stock investor, the number is still minimal in a country of 17 million people.

This decline is mainly the result of a long absence of good governance in the market, the absence of a large number of strong companies, the rapid rise in interest rates in the banking sector and the gloomy economic outlook , explained the manufacturers.

Worse still, investments in good stocks cannot guarantee good returns, while trading junk stocks yields better profits. Savvy investors are therefore leaving the market.

People's confidence in the stock market is declining. As a result, many of them are leaving and many will soon, they warn.

A stock market analyst, who has been in the stock market for around three decades, told The Daily Star last week that he sold most of his shares because he feared the macroeconomic scenario was worsening.

For him, there are real reasons to worry.

The economy has long struggled to recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Foreign exchange reserves, which reached a record level in August 2021, have halved over the past two years. The taka lost its value by 35 percent, making imports more expensive.

Due to external and internal factors, inflation has remained above 9% for the past 20 months, causing one of the longest periods of cost of living crisis in recent memory in a country where the number of poor and low-income people's incomes are high.

“If the taka continues to fall, foreign investors will sell more shares,” the trader said. “Similarly, the manufacturing sector could face difficulties in the coming months if foreign exchange reserves do not recover.”

“This is because the cost of their raw materials will increase. Their profit, which has been under pressure in recent quarters due to the rapid depreciation of the local currency, could fall.”

Jakir Hossain, an investor, sold all his holdings and closed his BO accounts last month.

“I lost 60% of my investments over the last three years. Due to the price floor, I was stuck for about two years. At the start of 2023, I couldn't even sell shares at the time I had most need money.”

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, hovered around 6,200 points for about two years before the regulator began removing the floor price in January. Since then, it has fallen 11 percent, or 725 points, to 5,517 last week.

Investors in Bangladesh are losing their appetite for stocks at a time when markets in most other countries are performing scintillatingly, even as the war in Ukraine still rages and the Middle East witnesses new conflicts.

For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the index of 30 large publicly traded companies in the United States, closed above the 40,000 mark for the first time on Friday.

In March, Germany's benchmark stock index exceeded 18,000 points for the first time despite difficulties in the German economy as a whole.

Despite external headwinds, India's Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex posted strong gains, making 2023 their second best year since 2017.

Even Pakistan's crisis-hit benchmark index traded at a record high of 71,474 points, after crossing the key level of 71,000 on Monday. The market has surged 74 percent over the past year, the Economic Times of India reports.

Md Saifuddin, senior vice-president of the DSE Brokers Association, said good companies generally do not harm their investors.

“Although most well-performing stocks have fallen significantly, they may offer a higher return in the future, so investors should be patient.”

Saifuddin, also MD and CEO of IDLC Securities, said the interest rate in the banking sector was increasing as the high exchange rate was increasing.

“These rates have impacts on the stock market. When both rates rise, the market falls.”

On May 8, the Bangladesh Bank abandoned the SMART formula to make interest rates entirely market-based, less than a year after the introduction of the six-month moving average treasury bill rate (SMART) and the lifting of the 9% cap on lending rates.

Even before the formula was abolished, the maximum interest rate was 13.55 percent, well above the cap that had been in place for more than three years. The interest rate on Treasury bills reached a record high of 12 percent.

Since investors can get higher returns, they are increasingly placing their funds in banks. Even Treasury investments generate sky-high returns.

The stock market needs certain elements to attract people, but they are almost absent from the market, Saifuddin said.

“For example, the market should have a large number of investable securities. But securities such as Grameenphone, which have the ability to attract investors, have not debuted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the last decade .”

Listed companies must have corporate governance and reliability. However, the reality in Bangladesh is that their credibility is questionable, according to the senior official.

Sarwar Alam, who has been trading stocks at DSE since the 1980s, said he has always invested in stocks of fundamentally sound companies and has seen many ups and downs over the past four decades.

He left the market before the 2011 stock market crash and therefore did not suffer losses. However, he hasn't been so lucky during the current downtrend: his portfolio has lost value by around 40 percent over the past two years.

“It’s disappointing,” said Alam, who has significantly reduced his investments as the market shows no signs of improvement.