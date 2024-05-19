The stock market's record rebound could still continue

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The rebound that took the U.S. stock market to record highs this week could continue, if history is to be believed.

New signs of a slowing economy eased inflation fears in May, helping all three major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs this week. The benchmark S&P 500, which fell more than 4% in April, is now up 11% year to date.

Market strategists who track historical trends say stocks tend to gain momentum as they recover from pullbacks of similar magnitude, often continuing to rally even after making up lost ground.

If the current rebound conforms to this trend, further gains could be expected. Past S&P 500 rebounds from 5% declines have been followed by a median gain of 17.4%, said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. As of Friday, the index was up nearly 7% from its April low.

“Once you find the bottom, the market generally has to go further than we've seen so far,” said Lerner, who studied data going back to 2009.

Broader historical comparisons also suggest further upside potential for the current bull market. Lerner's study showed a median 108% rise in bull markets since the 1950s, compared to nearly 50% for the S&P 500 since October 2022.

At the same time, the median duration of a bull market during this period has been just over 4.5 years, compared to just over 1.5 years since the start of the current market, data shows by Lerner.

Investors pointed to renewed optimism that the economy is heading toward a so-called soft landing and expectations of strong earnings as factors likely to fuel more gains in stocks.

Market dynamics will be tested Wednesday when semiconductor giant Nvidia – whose shares have soared on enthusiasm for artificial intelligence – reports quarterly results.

Investors will also watch durable goods data and consumer confidence next week to see if growth slows enough to warrant a cut in interest rates this year.

LET THE “WINNERS DRIVE”

Momentum can also be a factor in how various areas of the market perform after a rebound, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Sectors of the S&P 500 that dominated when stocks rebounded from a decline outperformed the broader market 68% of the time as stocks continued to advance, said Stovall, who has studied 35 market rebounds since 1990.

The main takeaway: “After recovering from a pullback, you want to let your winners ride,” Stovall said.

Technology, utilities and real estate were the main sectors of the latest market rebound, with increases of 11.3%, 10.1% and 7.9%, respectively.

Investors who study charts to spot market trends also find that strong momentum could keep stocks buoyant.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 are currently above their 200-day moving average, said Willie Delwiche, an independent investment strategist and business professor at Wisconsin Lutheran College.

When at least nine of the sectors are above these trend lines, the average annual return of the S&P 500 from that point is 13.5%, Delwiche found.

Of course, a range of factors could cause stocks to veer off course. Although recent data has shown easing consumer prices and a moderate slowdown in labor markets, signs that the slowing trend is not deepening could revive concerns about an overly strong economy forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain its high rates, or even raise them again.

Despite encouraging data, Fed officials have yet to openly change their minds on the timing of rate cuts that many investors believe will begin this year.

Many stocks also boast high valuations: The S&P 500 trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8, well above its historical average of 15.7, according to LSEG Datastream. Political uncertainty linked to the US presidential elections as well as the risk of conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine could also boost volatility this year, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.

“The strategy is in favor of massive but short-term sales, with the economic context ending up dominating,” write the bank's strategists, who nevertheless estimate that the S&P 500 could still increase by around 4% to reach 5,500 points this year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)