NSE bets on secondary listings to boost stock market activity amid IPO drought

By JAMES ANYANZWA

The Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) is banking on cross-listings to revive stock market activity, which has been going through a decade-long drought in terms of initial public offerings (IPOs).

The self-listed exchange says in its latest annual report (2023) that it plans to provide international investors with scope to tap into the region's dynamic economy and booming sectors such as technology, finance and consumer goods through multi-listed regional companies.

The NSE has only two inter-listed companies, Umeme Ltd, of the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), and Bank of Kigali (BoK), of the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

As Kenya continues to position itself as a regional financial hub, cross-listings on the NSE will demonstrate its growing importance in the global investment landscape, said Frank Mwiti, CEO of NSE.

Cross-listings will provide diversification benefits while promoting greater liquidity and market depth, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the NSEs to global investors.

It is a strategic financial decision that allows companies to expand their investor base and improve liquidity by listing their shares on multiple exchanges.

Usually, companies want to list their shares to access more capital than is available on an exchange and gain access to a broader pool of investors.

NSE, 70, has not benefited from cross-listings despite cross-listing several of its companies in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. And the debate over whether companies derive value from cross-listing shows no signs of abating.

Cross-listing improves a company's visibility and broadens its investor base. Low or no trading on these exchanges has made companies hesitant to issue shares in new markets. For example, Kenyan investment company Centum abandoned plans to cross-list on the RSE and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2016, citing lack of liquidity in its Uganda-listed shares.

Wycliffe Shamiah, chief executive of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), says trading in cross-listed stocks remains a challenge in the region due to manual operations of cross-listed trades, trading in multiple currencies, lack of of a unified regulatory framework and the different levels. development of regional stock exchanges.

Primary markets

You need to know that for you to trade stocks, someone has to buy them, and for you to buy, someone has to provide you with the stocks. So if you have a market that doesn't have that inventory of stocks, then that market won't trade those stocks.

So that challenge is still there, and of course it would have been solved by the automation, perhaps, of our different registers and of course the infrastructure that allows people to buy where they are, said Mr. . Shamiah in a previous interview.

Other challenges facing trading in multi-listed stocks include currency risks and the fact that these stocks are typically held by shareholders domiciled in the primary markets.

Rwanda Bank of Kigali became the second company in the region to list its shares on the NSE in 2018, after Ugandan utility company Umeme, which cross-listed in 2012. NSE management, however, hopes to be on the right way to break this quote. -listing jinx to attract more secondary listings on the exchange.

Through engagements with various international institutional investors, I will also focus on strengthening our regional leadership. Over the past few years, Kenya has made significant progress in improving the investment ecosystem, says Mr Mwiti.

Across East Africa, 10 companies have listed their shares on several stock exchanges. They are KCB Group, Nation Media Group (NMG), East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Kenya Airways (KQ), Equity Group, Centum Investments, Jubilee Holdings, Umeme Ltd, collapsed Uchumi Supermarkets and Bank of Kigali (BoK).

NMG, KCB, EABL, KQ and Jubilee Holdings, which are primarily listed on the NSE, are listed on the USE and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

East African stock exchanges are working to integrate the central depository systems of the region's stock exchanges in hopes of speeding up cross-listed stock trading and increasing liquidity.

EAC member states are working on a project to harmonize electronic settlement systems of four stock exchanges, NSE, DSE, USE and RSE, to ensure that EAC citizens buy and sell listed shares on these exchanges from their respective countries.

The project aims to electronically link regional stock exchanges into a single market.

Burundi has not yet completed the development of its stock market.

The Board is optimistic about a positive performance in 2024 and aims to deploy various strategies to accelerate recovery and business performance during the year, the NSE said.

The recent partial early settlement of the June 2024 Kenya Eurobond in early 2024 sent a positive signal to the market. The move significantly boosted investor confidence and strengthened the Kenyan Shilling against major currencies, thereby injecting a renewed sense of confidence and optimism into the market.