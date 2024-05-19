Business
Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading May 17, 2024 in New York.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
U.S. stock futures rose Sunday evening, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the key 40,000 level for the first time ever on Friday.
Futures linked to the 30-stock index increased by less than 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq 100 Futures were also slightly higher.
The Dow hit the 40,000 level for the first time during Thursday's trading session, but closed above the threshold for the first time a day later when it added 134.21 points, or 0.3%, to end Friday at 40,003.59. THE S&P500 rose slightly by 0.1% on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped less than 0.1%.
This market rally is expected to continue at least in the short term, according to Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.
“As we stated earlier this month, we expected markets to move from 'May Fear' to May Buying; and with each passing week, that has been the case. Looking at next week, we expect this to continue,” he said. wrote in an email.
Artificial intelligence names are set to steal the spotlight next week, with Lee highlighting several potential catalysts, including Microsoft Build event Tuesday through Thursday and Nvidia's first-quarter fiscal results, due Wednesday afternoon.
“Overall, we expect these events/benefits to drive increased visibility and capabilities of AI and associated spending. And therefore, it will be overall positive for tech stocks and the market as a whole “added the analyst.
Palo Alto Networks, Automatic zone, Target, Analog devices, Intuition And Ralph Lauren will publish their results in the coming days. Minutes from the April 30-May 1 Federal Reserve meeting are expected Wednesday. Investors will also be watching the latest readings of several economic data, including existing home sales, jobless claims and durable goods orders.
