NSE and BSE closed as Mumbai votes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections





Stock Exchange Closed Today: BSE and National Stock Exchange will remain closed on Monday (May 20) due to voting in Mumbai in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Transactions in the equity derivatives segment, equity segments, SLB segment and currency derivatives segment as well as interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended throughout the day. The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed during the morning session, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the evening session will remain open from 5 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Trading on the NSE and BSE exchanges will resume on May 21. On May 18, during the special trading session, domestic markets extended in the green for the third consecutive session, with the Sensex and Nifty closing with gains of 0.1 per cent. At the same time, broader markets have outperformed benchmarks. At the close, the Sensex was up 88.91 points or 0.12 percent at 74,005, and the Nifty was up 35.90 points or 0.16 percent at 22,502. The markets will then be closed to trade on June 17 because of Bakri-Id, then on July 17 for Moharram and on August 15 for Independence Day. Follow live updates of voting from Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election here Meanwhile, the latest quarterly results, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors will guide the stock market's movement during the holiday-shortened week, analysts said. Volatility could persist despite the cautious approach of investors during the election period. ONGC, SAIL, BHEL, JK Tyre, One97 Communications, Power Grid, InterGlobe Aviation, ITC and NTPC will announce their quarterly results this week. “The market outlook will be guided by key domestic and global economic data, such as India manufacturing and services PMI data, UK inflation data, US initial jobless claims , S&P Global Services Data and S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Q4 Corporate Results,” Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd, told PTI. Investors will also keep an eye on the rupee-dollar trend and global benchmark Brent crude oil. Additionally, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a speech on Monday, which is expected to influence market sentiment, according to analysts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/stock-market-holiday-today-nse-bse-closed-as-mumbai-voting-in-lok-sabha-elections-2024-phase-5-19414377.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos