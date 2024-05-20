Stock market today: Wall Street is higher as the S&P 500 composite and Nasdaq head for new records





NEW YORK (AP) Most U.S. stock indexes rose Monday, adding to their last winning week. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in afternoon trading and on track to surpass its record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.6% and also on track to set a record, as of 12:06 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.1%, after closing above level 40,000 for the first time on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line helped lead the market and rose 8.4% after giving financial guidance for the year that beat analysts' expectations. He said demand for cruises was growing and some of his competitors had gained in its wake. Carnival rose 8.2% and Royal Caribbean Group rose 6.1%. All three major U.S. stock indexes set records last week, largely on renewed hope that the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates this year, as inflation hopefully subsides. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted stock prices. Next week there will be few top economic reports, like last week's headliner which showed inflation could finally return in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year. But some market-moving corporate earnings reports are on the agenda. At the top of them is Nvidia, including the rocket ride The frenzy around artificial intelligence technology has been a major reason for the S&P 500's gains over the past year. It will release its latest quarterly results on Wednesday and expectations are high. Analysts expect its revenue to more than triple to nearly $24.59 billion from the previous year. Its stock rose 2.1%, bringing its gain for the year so far above 91%. Several retailers are also on the schedule, including Lowes on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Ross Stores on Thursday. They could provide more details on how U.S. household spending is holding up. Pressure has increased on them amid continued high inflation, although not as bad as before, and cracks appear to be forming. most visible among customers with the lowest incomes. The target was down 1.8% after announcing Monday that it would do so. lower prices on thousands of everyday essentialslike milk and diapers, in recognition of how customers are seeking relief from higher prices. On the oil market, crude prices fell following the death of the Iranian president in a helicopter accident. The barrel of benchmark American crude fell 0.3% to $79.79. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 0.4% to $83.66 a barrel. On the bond market, yields remained generally stable. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.42% to 4.44% Friday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, remains at 4.83%. The Fed will release minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, during which it again kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. The hope is that the Fed can manage the delicate balance of reining in the economy by raising interest rates just enough to keep inflation in check, but not so much as to cause a painful recession. Traders estimate an 89% chance that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at least once this year, according to CME Group data. In foreign stock markets, indices were slightly higher across much of Asia and Europe. ___ AP writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

