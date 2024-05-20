The Paris Stock Exchange opens with great fanfare, driven by copper fever







6:00 p.m.

3

minutes of reading by

Fenelon L.



On this Pentecost Monday, the Paris Stock Exchange should open slightly higher, supported by a wave of optimism on Asian markets and expectations of easing of monetary policy. Meanwhile, gold and copper are reaching historic highs. Apparent calm, but movements behind the scenes Despite the absence of significant statistics on this holiday, the CAC 40 should gain a few points, driven by hopes of lower interest rates in Europe and the United States. Asian markets are also moving in positive territory, reassured by the measures taken by China to deal with the difficulties in its real estate sector, even if their scale still raises questions. The record reached on Friday by the Dow Jones index, which closed above 40,000 points, is another factor supporting the trend. Optimism over the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) easing of monetary policy has propelled the price of gold to an all-time high this morning. We maintain our scenario according to which the Fed would reduce its key rates by 50 basis points this year, and would make further cuts in 2025 and 2026., stress Solita Marcelli, strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management. Investors will closely monitor interventions from several Fed officials this week, including Governor Christopher Waller's highly anticipated speech on Tuesday, which is expected to specifically address the US economic outlook and the direction of monetary policy. Copper soars, sign of booming demand On the London Metal Exchange, copper futures jumped more than 4% at the start of the session, surpassing the $11,000 per tonne mark and setting a new record. This metal, essential to the energy transition, amplifies a recovery that has lasted for months, fueled by fears of insufficient supply in the face of soaring demand, particularly in green industries such as electric vehicles and infrastructure. renewable energies. Investors will also keep an eye on euro zone economic indicators, looking for signals that support expectations of a rate cut by the ECB in June. The preliminary results of the PMI survey for Germany, France and the euro zone, expected on Thursday, will be particularly closely watched. Even if the Pentecost day is generally calm on a statistical level, the Paris Stock Exchange should benefit from the positive dynamics of the Asian markets and expectations of monetary easing. The surge in gold and copper prices reflects strong demand and ongoing supply concerns, factors that will likely continue to influence the trend in the coming sessions. Maximize your Cointribune experience with our “Read to Earn” program! Earn points for every article you read and access exclusive rewards. Sign up now and start earning benefits. Click here to join “Read to Earn” and turn your passion for crypto into rewards! Fenelon L. Passionate about Bitcoin, I like to explore the twists and turns of blockchain and cryptos and I share my discoveries with the community. My dream is to live in a world where privacy and financial freedom are guaranteed for everyone, and I firmly believe that Bitcoin is the tool that can make this possible.

DISCLAIMER The views, thoughts and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and should not be considered investment advice. Do your own research before making any investment decisions.

