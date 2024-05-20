Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed after its last winning week

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street opens on a calm note after its latest winning week. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Momentum is calming after all three indexes set records last week. They have soared on revived hopes that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates this year due to a slowdown in inflation. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted stock prices. Nvidia, which has soared amid a frenzy around artificial intelligence technology, reports its latest results on Wednesday.

Wall Street reported modest gains early Monday, keeping markets around record highs after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 40,000 for the first time last week.

Markets seem shaken by news of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials who died in a helicopter. accident in the mountains Sunday in northwest Iran.

S&P 500 futures edged up nearly 0.2% before the bell Monday, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose less than 0.1%.

This week, investors will look at more retail earnings data as the reporting season draws to a close. Lowe's, Target and TJX Cos. will publish all their results later this week. So will chipmaker Nvidia, whose shares are up 87% this year thanks to their strong rally. demand for its semiconductorswhich are used to power artificial intelligence applications.

Red Lobster filed for Bankruptcy protection (Chapter 11) a few days after closing dozens of restaurants. Earlier this year, Thai Union Group, co-owner of Red Lobster, one of the world's largest seafood suppliers, announced plans to exit its minority investment in the restaurant chain.

The seafood restaurant has struggled with rising rental and labor costs in recent years and with promotions like its all-you-can-eat shrimp deal backfiring.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting, during which it left its key rate unchanged for the sixth time in a row.

A report released last week revived hopes that inflation is finally coming back in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year. This in turn has revived the Federal Reserve's hopes of lowered its main interest rate at least once this year.

The federal funds rate is at its highest level in more than two decades, and a cut would raise investment prices and remove some of the downward pressure on the economy.

The hope is that the Fed can successfully perform the balancing act of slowing the economy enough through high interest rates to stem high inflation, but not so much that it causes a severe recession.

In Europe at midday, the British FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, the German DAX 0.4%, as did the CAC 40 in Paris.

The Chinese market extended its gains from last week after the central bank's announcement new support for the real estate sector, in particular by reducing the deposits required for home loans, reducing mortgage interest rates for the purchase of a first and second home and removing a floor mortgage rate.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3% to 19,608.30, with the property index up 0.3%. Country Garden Holdings, one of several financially troubled developers, saw its U.S.-listed shares jump 18.5% on Friday after the policy was announced.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.5% to 3,171.15.

On Monday, China's central bank left the prime rate for one- and five-year loans unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95%, in line with expectations. The one-year LPR serves as the benchmark for most new and existing loans in China, while the five-year rate affects the pricing of home mortgages.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.7% to 39,069.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 7,863.70. Korea's Kospi rose 0.6% to 2,742.14.

Elsewhere, Taiwan's Taiex edged up 0.1% after Lai Ching-te inaugurated as new president of Taiwan. Lai is expected to maintain the island's policy of de facto independence from China and seek to strengthen its defenses against Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory.

In Bangkok, the SET increased by 0.1%.

In other trading Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 27 cents at $79.31 a barrel. U.S. crude has not risen above $80 a barrel since falling below that level on May 1.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 23 cents to $83.75 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 155.55 Japanese yen to 155.73 Japanese yen. The euro rose from $1.0871 to $1.0865.

On Friday, the Dow rose 0.3% to 40,003.59 while the S&P 500 added 0.1%, capping a fourth straight week of gains. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 16,685.97.

Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott, Associated Press









