Energy demand from AI, electric vehicles and big tech is now the energy sector's No. 1 concern.

If electricity systems fail, the entire economy shuts down.

Many of us take electricity for granted. We flip a switch and wait for the light to come on. But the capacity and resilience of electricity systems – generation, transmission and distribution – are not guaranteed, and if these systems fail, the entire economy goes down.

I recently attended a meeting of the Power and Energy Society (PES), which operates under the umbrella of the Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers. The mood at the event, attended by more than 13,000 industry professionals from around the world, as well as hundreds of companies exhibiting advanced equipment and systems, was upbeat and energetic.

But despite the prevailing positive spirit, everyone present at this meeting knew that the electricity sector faces enormous challenges, starting with the increasing frequency of extreme weather events. Companies are now working to design innovative ways to restore power more quickly after an outage and are investing in infrastructure that will increase resilience to shocks. This includes efforts to minimize the risk that the system itself will cause or exacerbate a shock, such as a wildfire.

To further complicate the challenge, the electricity sector must progress in the green transition. This means reducing its greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining a stable energy supply for the economy. Since renewable energy operates differently from fossil fuels, this involves a transformation not only in electricity generation but also in transport and distribution, including storage.

The AI ​​sector could consume between 85 and 135 terawatt hours per year, roughly as much as the Netherlands, by 2027.

At the same time, electricity demand is expected to increase due to factors such as the adoption of electric vehicles and the rapid growth of data centers and cloud computing systems. The energy requirements of artificial intelligence systems, in particular, are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. According to one estimate, the AI ​​sector will consume between 85 and 135 terawatt hours per year, about as much as the Netherlands, by 2027.

To meet these challenges, the three components of the electricity system must be integrated into so-called intelligent networks, managed by digital systems and, increasingly, by AI. But developing smart grids is no easy feat. On the one hand, they require a multitude of devices and systems, such as residential smart meters and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), which are necessary to manage multiple flexible and fluctuating energy sources and the integrate into electrical networks. And because they are built on digital foundations, effective cybersecurity systems are essential to supporting stability and resilience.

None of this will come cheap. The International Energy Agency estimates that if the global economy is to reach net zero emissions by 2050, annual investment in smart grids will need to double – from $300 billion to $600 billion – to globally by 2030. This represents a significant part of the estimates. Between 4 and 6 trillion dollars are needed each year to finance the global energy transition. But so far, the necessary investments have not been made. Even in advanced economies, the smart grid financing gap exceeds $100 billion.

Meeting all of these challenges will require coordinated action within often very complex systems. The United States is a good example. America's approximately 3,000 electric utilities operate in various combinations of generation, transmission, and distribution, and also play a market-making role as intermediaries between generation and distribution. Each US state has its own regulators and local distribution may be regulated at the municipal level. America's nuclear infrastructure is managed at the federal level, by the Department of Energy, which also funds research and, under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, funds investments in the nuclear sector. electricity. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plays a major role in guiding and pacing the energy transition.

Other entities oversee the country's three main grid regions and the interconnections between them. For example, the nonprofit North American Electric Reliability Corporation is responsible for six regional entities that together cover all of the interconnected electrical systems of Canada and the contiguous United States, as well as part of Mexico.

To achieve the necessary transformation of electricity systems, we will need to determine how to finance the investments involved, who will ultimately pay for them, and how a complex, technologically sophisticated and rapidly evolving smart grid system can be coordinated.

It is difficult to imagine how investment could be mobilized on the necessary scale without the financing power of national governments. This is particularly true in the United States, where there is no shared carbon price to level the playing field. So it's good news that President Joe Biden's administration has announced a series of initiatives and investments to support and accelerate structural change in the electricity sector.

As for who should pay, the answer is complicated. In principle, investments that reduce costs or increase the quality and stability of service should be reflected in tariffs. The problem is that investments that improve service quality must be distributed among multiple entities owning different network assets. Highly decentralized regulatory structures would make, at best, the coordination of all these changes and tariff transfers cumbersome.

When it comes to investments that advance the green energy transition – including the global public good of reducing emissions – we know who shouldn't pay: local communities. In fact, implementing taxes at the local level to finance such investments is bound to lead to inefficiencies and underinvestment. It would also be unfair: there is no good reason why consumers in areas where existing systems are problematic should pay more. If asked, they will probably resist.

A better approach would be to use a broader federal industrial policy not only to help finance and especially coordinate long-term investments in the electricity sector, but also to guide the development of a complex and interconnected smart grid system . This system needs a banker and an architect working with businesses, regulators, investors, researchers and industry organizations like the PES to deliver a complex, equitable and efficient structural transformation. National governments must be involved in both roles.

Michael Spence, Nobel laureate in economics, is professor emeritus of economics and former dean of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. He is co-author (with Mohamed A. El-Erian, Gordon Brown, and Reid Lidow) of Permacrisis: A Plan to Fix a Fractured World (Simon & Schuster, 2023).

