Rising Transportation Costs Could Complicate Fed's Inflation Fight

By Jeffry Bartash

Businesses face further supply delays

The Federal Reserve's fight to restore low inflation in the United States could face another temporary obstacle: continued difficulties for businesses to obtain supplies.

Although supply shortages have eased considerably in recent years, they have not entirely disappeared. More recently, disruptions to the Suez and Panama Canals – two major routes of global trade – have made the problem worse.

As a result, the cost of container ships has increased again and it is more difficult for companies to find space.

“A shortage of containers has increased costs and slowed the supply chain,” a senior management company executive told the Institute for Supply Management in April.

A significant global supply shortage played a key role – perhaps the biggest – as US inflation soared in 2022 to a 40-year high of 9.1%. Businesses were unable to secure enough supplies to produce all their goods and services, prompting them to raise prices.

The situation is not so bad today. A few years ago, 80 to 90% of companies suffered from serious shortages, compared to less than half today.

The New York Fed has nevertheless noted worrying signs.

About a third of service businesses and half of manufacturers surveyed in the state said they had experienced “at least some difficulty getting the supplies they need in the past month.”

“These indices indicate that supply availability has generally improved since early 2023, but over the past two months the improvement has stopped,” the New York Fed said. “This trend is concerning.”

The latest supply constraints have caused some companies to raise prices or cut production, the Fed said, but not as much as a few years ago, when bottlenecks were much more severe.

There doesn't seem to be much relief on the way either.

Navigation problems on the Suez Canal are linked to attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea by Houthi insurgents in Yemen. These attacks are still taking place, forcing ships to bypass Africa and take a longer and more expensive route.

The peak summer season is fast approaching, adding even more stress for shippers.

The Suez Canal is not the only hot spot.

The number of ships using the Panama Canal has declined due to low water levels. The destruction of the Key Bridge in Baltimore after it was hit by a cargo ship didn't help.

Water levels appear to be returning to normal in Panama and Baltimore has finally freed the ship that destroyed the Key Bridge. Removing it will allow the busy Port of Baltimore to fully reopen.

Leaders interviewed by ISM said they were monitoring the situation in the Red Sea, Panama and Baltimore.

Ironically, shipping industry executives were bracing for a sharp drop in freight prices as many new ships would soon enter the global fleet.

So relief is on the way, but not for a while.

-Jeffry Bartash

This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05/20/24 1312ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.