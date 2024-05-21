Stock exchanges should not move under Annex III





While a lot will likely change if cannabis is reclassified from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, the position of major U.S. stock exchanges likely won't be one of them. Speculation is rife that a rescheduling could open the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq market to domestic cannabis companies as part of such a change. But at least one expert says, not so fast. Why is the where important? Currently, most U.S.-based cannabis companies can only trade on over-the-counter, or OTC, markets in the United States because cannabis is federally illegal. Therefore, they often turn to Canadian stock exchanges like the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) or the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The downside of being listed on OTC markets is that many institutional investors do not invest in OTC listed companies. This limits the market for these stocks. Likewise, Canadian exchanges are much smaller than U.S. markets, limiting financial benefits. Slow down the roll Avid cannabis investors were hoping the shares would list on the NYSE or Nasdaq on a rescheduling basis – but that might be wishful thinking. Neither the NYSE nor Nasdaq would comment on whether they would open up to cannabis stocks in a rescheduling. And under Nasdaq's published listing rules and regulations, many cannabis operators in the United States would still face federally illegal operations despite a rescheduling, which would keep them ineligible for listing. Annex III, even when final, will not lead the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq to list U.S. companies affected by the plants. These companies will continue to violate the Controlled Substances Act, said Eric Berlin, a partner at the Dentons law firm. Green Market Report. Instead of illegally selling an illegal controlled substance, they will illegally sell a legal controlled substance. And the problem is that none of (these products) will have the required DEA registrations,” he added. “And the DEA has stated that it does not intend to conduct any recordings or register any party that would concurrently violate federal law. Berlin noted that exchanges would likely have to rely on banks to liquidate stocks if they wanted to be listed, but the risk outweighs the reward. An updated Cole Memo would also be insufficient to reassure them. Under former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolled back the Obama administration's cannabis gains. If Trump is re-elected, this could happen again. Stocks on the rise Investors, however, don't seem bothered by this pesky detail, and the price of cannabis stocks has exploded. THE AdvisorShares Pure American Cannabis ETF was selling for around $7.36 before the rescheduling announcement; it hit a 52-week high of $11.36 right after. It was recently selling for $9.21, which is still up 25% from the pre-announcement price. Berlin believes the rise in stock valuations is justified as the tax benefits for cannabis companies will be substantial under Annex III. However, going online is much further away. I think that’s an area where they’re looking for greater action from Congress,” he said. “And the thing is, I don't think Annex III gives them a legal path forward, frankly.

