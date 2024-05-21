Stock Market Today: Live Updates

Traders parade on the floor during morning trading at the New York Stock Exchange on May 14, 2024.

Stocks remained flat on Tuesday, clinging to record highs seen in the previous session, as investors turned their attention to the AI ​​favorite. Nvidia earnings report Wednesday.

The heavy on technology Nasdaq Composite was slightly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 64 points, or about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.

Nvidia shares edged down 0.3% ahead of their earnings release Wednesday after the close. Analysts expect the semiconductor giant to report another strong set of results. Shares have surged about 91% in 2024 alone and have surged 202.5% over the past 12 months. The stock has been at the center of a stock market rally largely driven by enthusiasm for AI.

Investor positioning on Nvidia stock is currently very top-heavy, noted Matt Rowe, head of cross-asset strategy at Nomura Private Capital. “People don't [want] not being able to participate in printing if they get good numbers.”

“But the flip side is if it's not exciting and there's not constructive feedback that supports the idea of ​​continued expansion, then it could be sold very hard, very quickly.” , Rowe added.

Options traders also expect the chipmaker's profits to rise more than 9%.

Palo Alto Networks also fell more than 5% on Tuesday. While beating expectations for both lines during the fiscal third quarter, the cybersecurity company provided guidance for the current quarter that was only in line with the consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG.

These decisions come after a mixed day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq posted intraday and closing record highs, while the Dow Jones fell on sharp price declines. JPMorgan Chase actions.

Traders are now turning their attention to comments from Federal Reserve officials. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he wants to see “several months” of favorable inflation data before cutting rates. Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are also expected to speak.

The market has “discarded” several components of inflation, amid worrying consumer data, according to Rowe.

“As far as volatility is concerned, the market is not expecting any disruption, as if it is almost guaranteed that the market will continue to move slowly, but nevertheless upward. And everything seems clear,” Rowe said. However, Rowe added: “Markets [are] a price fit for perfection in an imperfect world. And there's a lot going on that could disrupt this quiet story. »