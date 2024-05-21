Stock Market Today: Wall Street nears record highs in another quiet trading day

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks are drifting around record highs Tuesday as Wall Street appears headed for another day of quiet trading.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading, just below its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3 points, or less than 0.1%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.3% after hitting its last historic peak.

Indexes have hit record highs largely on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year as inflation hopefully cools. Increasing reports showing major U.S. companies are making bigger-than-expected profits have also boosted the market.

Palo Alto Networks joined the group by posting a profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. But the cybersecurity company also gave a range of revenue guidance for the current quarter whose midpoint was slightly below analysts' expectations, and its stock fell 6.2%.

Lowes fell 2.6% after also reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts feared. It said it was maintaining its revenue forecast for this year, including a decline of up to 3% for strong underlying revenue, as high interest rates constrain business activity. clients.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Donald Trump's Truth social network, fell 2.8% after disclosing a net loss of $327.6 million in its first quarterly report as a publicly traded company.

They helped offset a 3% rise in Macys, which reported results for the latest quarter that were more resilient than analysts expected. The company, which also operates Bloomingdales stores, raised its forecast for future sales and profits.

Rates on mortgages, credit cards and other payments have become more expensive because the Federal Reserve has kept its main interest rate at the highest level in more than two decades. This is an attempt to walk a tightrope by crushing the economy just enough through high interest rates to quell high inflation, but not so much as to cause a painful recession.

An encouraging report last week showing that inflation may finally be moving back in the right direction after a discouraging start to the year has raised hopes that such a soft landing for the economy is possible. It also bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate once or twice this year.

Such hopes have driven Treasury yields lower, easing pressure on the stock market. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.40% from 4.48% Monday evening. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed actions, slipped to 4.82% from 4.85%.

This week, there aren't many high-profile economic reports, and the biggest potential for sharp market moves will likely come from upcoming earnings reports.

This week's headliner will likely be Nvidia, whose stock has soared amid frenzy around artificial intelligence technology. It will release its latest quarterly results on Wednesday and expectations are high.

Target also reports Wednesday with Ross Stores following Thursday. They could provide more details on how U.S. household spending is holding up. Pressure has increased on them amid continued high inflation, although not as bad as before, and the cracks appear to be most visible among lower-income customers.

In foreign stock markets, indices were down across much of Europe and Asia.

Indexes fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and 0.4% in Shanghai after S&P Global Market Intelligence raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth this year to 4.8% from 4.7% in April, but stressed that they were not too optimistic.

The overall outlook for a tepid economic recovery remains unchanged, with the expansion supported by strengthened stimulus measures, strengthening external demand and a gradual improvement in private sector confidence, the report said.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.