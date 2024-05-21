Market capitalization of companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange reaches $5 trillion for the first time





The Bombay Stock Exchange has reached $4-5 trillion in just six months. Mumbai: For the first time, the total market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE crossed the $5 trillion mark on May 21, following a rise in mid- and small-cap stocks. Over the last five months, the market capitalization of BSE has increased by $633 billion. At the start of this year, the total market capitalization of the BSE stood at $4.14 trillion. The Indian market has been bullish for some time now. The BSE benchmark Sensex is trading just below 1.5 per cent from the all-time high. While the mid and small cap BSE indices are trading at an all-time high. Since the start of 2024, Sensex has generated returns of just 2.3 percent, but the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices have generated returns of 16 and 11 percent respectively. BSE reached $4-5 trillion in just six months. BSE reached the $4 trillion mark for the first time in November 2023. The Indian stock market ranks fifth in the world in terms of market capitalization, at $5 trillion. America is in first place with a market capitalization of $55 trillion, China is in second place with a market capitalization of $9.4 trillion, Japan is in third place with a market capitalization of $6.4 trillion. dollars and the Hong Kong stock market is fourth in the world. with a market capitalization of $5.4 trillion. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

